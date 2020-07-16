"The Dallas Cowboys and UnitedHealth Group are both deeply committed to the greater Dallas community," - Charlotte Jones
Leader Board
|Rank
|Name
|Hours
|1
|UHC Dolls
|236
|2
|Care Cuties
|111
|3
|Team United 8
|102
|4
|Team United 9
|74
|5
|Team United 10
|55.5
|6
|2020 QuaranTEAM Queens
|48.25
|7
|Team United 1
|38.25
|8
|Philanthropic Powerhouse Peeps
|33.15
|9
|Team United 5
|32.5
|10
|Contract All Stars
|30
|11
|0360 Stars
|27.5
|12
|Dolls with Balls
|23
|13
|Team United 11
|20
|14
|Team United 2
|17.25
|15
|Team United 4
|10.5
|16
|Team United 6
|2
|17
|Team United 3
|1.15
|18
|Adventurous Queens
|19
|Lead by Example
|20
|Team Heavy Weight’s
|21
|Dallas Divas B2B
|22
|Apple Hub Team 1
|23
|Team United 7
Upcoming Prizes!
|Requirements to Qualify
|Type of Prize
|100 Hours by February 8th
|Team Up to Serve End of Year Celebration
Community Service
Log Your Entries
Submit your Hours
Service hours only accepted from 9/8/2020 – 2/7/2021
Updated every Wednesday and Friday
Volunteer of the Month
Each month this season, we will feature a Team Up to Serve member of your choosing who demonstrates our values within the Dallas Community. We encourage you to nominate yourself, a team member, or fellow Team Up to Serve member below.