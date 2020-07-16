"The Dallas Cowboys and UnitedHealth Group are both deeply committed to the greater Dallas community," - Charlotte Jones

Rank Name Hours
1 UHC Dolls 236
2 Care Cuties 111
3 Team United 8 102
4 Team United 9 74
5 Team United 10 55.5
6 2020 QuaranTEAM Queens 48.25
7 Team United 1 38.25
8 Philanthropic Powerhouse Peeps 33.15
9 Team United 5 32.5
10 Contract All Stars 30
11 0360 Stars 27.5
12 Dolls with Balls 23
13 Team United 11 20
14 Team United 2 17.25
15 Team United 4 10.5
16 Team United 6 2
17 Team United 3 1.15
18 Adventurous Queens
19 Lead by Example
20 Team Heavy Weight’s
21 Dallas Divas B2B
22 Apple Hub Team 1
23 Team United 7

Requirements to Qualify Type of Prize
100 Hours by February 8th Team Up to Serve End of Year Celebration

Log Your Entries

Submit your Hours

Service hours only accepted from 9/8/2020 – 2/7/2021

Updated every Wednesday and Friday

Volunteer of the Month

Each month this season, we will feature a Team Up to Serve member of your choosing who demonstrates our values within the Dallas Community. We encourage you to nominate yourself, a team member, or fellow Team Up to Serve member below.

