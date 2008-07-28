That versatility goes both ways, as Phillips also intends to give Ratliff reps at defensive end.
-Zach Buchanan
Even though he's run only with the third team, Oglesby has made plays against the first, second and third team offenses, picking off quarterbacks Tony Romo and Richard Bartel, and deflecting a Brad Johnson pass.
-Zach Buchanan
Adam Jones has been partially reinstated, meaning he's allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games. The Cowboys open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 7, at Cleveland.
-Rob Phillips
"It's no surprise," Jones said of the rumors, "but my goal was to keep Jason and have Wade, too."
-Rob Phillips