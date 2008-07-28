UNKNOWN

Jul 28, 2008 at 01:19 PM

That versatility goes both ways, as Phillips also intends to give Ratliff reps at defensive end.
-Zach Buchanan

Even though he's run only with the third team, Oglesby has made plays against the first, second and third team offenses, picking off quarterbacks Tony Romo and Richard Bartel, and deflecting a Brad Johnson pass.
-Zach Buchanan

Adam Jones has been partially reinstated, meaning he's allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games. The Cowboys open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 7, at Cleveland.
-Rob Phillips

"It's no surprise," Jones said of the rumors, "but my goal was to keep Jason and have Wade, too."
-Rob Phillips

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Terence Steele Has "Full Circle" Return To SoFi

Two years ago, he played his first game at SoFi. Last year, it was arguably his best game. Now, Terence Steele is ready for a third trip to SoFi Stadium in LA.

news

Updates: Cowboys Elevate 2 For Rams Game

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Rams

Can the Cowboys keep it rolling behind Cooper Rush? Can the Rams find some help for Cooper Kupp? Which team can "Fly The Coop" better this Sunday?

news

Spagnola: Cowboys Balling Out Against All Odds

The Cowboys are nobody's underdog, especially if their defense can bottle up the offense of the defending champion Rams.

Advertising