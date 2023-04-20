Updates: Terence Steele Officially Signs RFA Tender

3:25 p.m. — Will Johnathan Hankins be the next meaningful re-signing done by the Cowboys in what has thus far been a stellar run in 2023 NFL free agency? The team certainly hopes so and, to that end, they've been continually negotiating with the veteran run-stopper.

Jerry Jones, speaking from the owner's meetings in Phoenix, was asked where things currently stand with Hankins, a player they traded for in October in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders who stepped in and made an immediate impact in upgrading a struggling defensive interior.

"We're working to get something done there with Hankins," said Jones. "That's progress. It's certainly to the extent that we have sitting right there a potential player that can help us — a big boy that can help us in the interior. We'll always keep that in mind too.

"I think, without talking about something that isn't done yet, I think we're going to be in good shape in that what we will be having, [even] without the draft. We'll be in good shape there, it's not going to put us in line where we have to have a big run-stopping interior linemen."