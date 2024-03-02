Updates: Cowboys want to 'sit down' with Gallup

1:41 p.m. – Comparisons to be a scary thing, especially when someone is being mentioned alongside Hall of Famers.

But on Tuesday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones was asked about Tyler Smith’s position and he couldn't help but bring up one of the greatest to ever play.

"That remains to be seen," Jones said when asked if Tyler Smith will play guard or tackle. "It's starting to feel like Larry Allen all over again. The great thing about Tyler is his versatility, he could be a great left tackle too. At the end of the day when we're through massaging it, we'll have a good spot for him. His versatility certainly brings options as we look at this team moving forward."

Allen spent most of the 2022 season at left tackle, but was moved to guard for 2023, when he made a Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro.

Allen, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, was mostly a guard in his career, but did have two seasons where he was predominantly a tackle and was able to make the Pro Bowl at that position as well.

Smith wears the same No. 73 as Allen, and both showed the versatility in the first two seasons of their career. Only time will tell if Smith can come close to matching the level of play Allen sustained for over a decade.