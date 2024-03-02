Updates: Cowboys want to 'sit down' with Gallup

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
March 2 Updates
9 a.m. — It's a tale of two versions of Michael Gallup nowadays. There's the pre-injury variant that reeled in a 1,000 yard for the Dallas Cowboys and landed a five-year deal thereafter, and the current one who is still trying to find his way back from a torn ACL suffered in 2021.
The problem is that for as effective as the veteran wideout was in spurts last season, he was also plagued by inconsistency and, with a looming salary cap hit of $13.85 million for 2024, it was expected the Cowboys were going to have to make a decision this offseason.
That decision, however, has yet to be made, and the two sides will meet soon to try and iron things out.
'We don't have a decision that we would like to talk about right now," said owner and general manager Jerry Jones, speaking from the 2024 NFL Combine. "It's one that we'll be going over with him, but nothing that we would say without him being involved. We need to sit down and go over some stuff with him before we talk about what we're going to do, or not."
----------------------------------
March 1 Updates
6:40 p.m. — The future of Leighton Vander Esch has yet to be decided. The former Pro Bowl linebacker suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2023 that is also threatening the remainder of his NFL career, particularly considering his history of similar injuries.
Speaking from the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, owner and general manager Jerry Jones echoed the statements made earlier in the week by executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones — in that talks with Vander Esch are soon-to-come and that whatever he decides, he will be the one to communicate it to the public.
"We met with his agent today, and we understand that, in my mind, it's divorced from a decision of football," said Jerry Jones. "And, in his case, football is a big part of his life and his profession and his career, but it has to do with his long-term well-being and long-term life.
"We're not only going to support whatever he comes up with, we're going to visit and talk with the sensitivity of someone you think a lot about — to the extent that if he's taking an undue risk, the conversations will reflect that."
----------------------------------
February 29 Updates
2:38 p.m. - As the Cowboys' front office evaluates the next crop of players in the NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis, there has been plenty of discussion about the team's next first-round pick, slated to be the 24thoverall selection.
But last year's first-round pick is still a topic of discussion, considering Mazi Smith was not a major factor in his rookie season in 2023. However, the team remains positive about his potential.
We have nothing but confidence in Mazi," Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said this week. "I think it was a transition for him. I think he was trying to get his hands around the technique and the way he played at Michigan and the way Dan (Quinn) was trying to incorporate his game."
Jones sounds confident Smith will be able to have a more defined role in Mike Zimmer's new defensive scheme.
"So I think Mazi can take a big jump in his second year," Jones said. "He's got all the right skill sets and all the right intangibles to go out there and get the job done. I think he's going to make a big jump in his second year."
----------------------------------
February 28 Updates
1:41 p.m. – Comparisons to be a scary thing, especially when someone is being mentioned alongside Hall of Famers.
But on Tuesday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones was asked about Tyler Smith’s position and he couldn't help but bring up one of the greatest to ever play.
"That remains to be seen," Jones said when asked if Tyler Smith will play guard or tackle. "It's starting to feel like Larry Allen all over again. The great thing about Tyler is his versatility, he could be a great left tackle too. At the end of the day when we're through massaging it, we'll have a good spot for him. His versatility certainly brings options as we look at this team moving forward."
Allen spent most of the 2022 season at left tackle, but was moved to guard for 2023, when he made a Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro.
Allen, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, was mostly a guard in his career, but did have two seasons where he was predominantly a tackle and was able to make the Pro Bowl at that position as well.
Smith wears the same No. 73 as Allen, and both showed the versatility in the first two seasons of their career. Only time will tell if Smith can come close to matching the level of play Allen sustained for over a decade.
----------------------------------