Veteran Lineman Cameron Erving Agrees To Terms

Erving, a first-round pick by the Browns in 2015, has started 42 games in five NFL seasons with Cleveland and Kansas City. A member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl team last year, he started eight games at left tackle during the regular season. He also has experience playing interior line spots.

The Cowboys have an opening at swing tackle since Cameron Fleming agreed to a free-agent deal with the Giants in March. Fleming was the primary backup to starters Tyron Smith and La'el Collins the past two seasons.