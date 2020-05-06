Wednesday, May 06, 2020 02:00 PM

Veteran Lineman Cameron Erving Agrees To Terms

Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Cowboys continue to address their offensive line depth, agreeing to terms with free agent veteran tackle Cameron Erving.

Cameron Erving

# G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 313 lbs
  • College: Florida State

Erving, a first-round pick by the Browns in 2015, has started 42 games in five NFL seasons with Cleveland and Kansas City. A member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl team last year, he started eight games at left tackle during the regular season. He also has experience playing interior line spots.

The Cowboys have an opening at swing tackle since Cameron Fleming agreed to a free-agent deal with the Giants in March. Fleming was the primary backup to starters Tyron Smith and La'el Collins the past two seasons.

Erving would be an experienced candidate for that role. The Cowboys also have Brandon Knight, who started one game at right tackle last year as an undrafted rookie.

