Ware Returns To Practice

Aug 01, 2008 at 01:50 PM

What's The Scoop:
If Demarcus Ware had any concerns about his head injury, he sure didn't show it. The 6-4, 262 pound All-Pro linebacker was back at Friday morning's practice taking first-team reps, showing no signs of any lingering effects.

You Should've Seen:
Defensive tackle Tank Johnson leaped in the air to bat down a Tony Romo pass in an 11-on-11 drill in Friday morning's shorts and helmets practice, but apologized vehemently afterward as he jogged off the field saying, "I'm sorry . . .I'm sorry." The reason? The offense was focusing on execution and making correct reads and Johnson disrupted the drill.

Who's Hot:
Tony Curtis. "Touchdown" Tony Curtis is up to his same old tricks after catching three passes for three touchdowns in an 11-on-11 goal line drill during Friday morning's practice. The third-year tight end has been catching the ball well and was used in a variety of blocking situations in Friday's practice.

Who's Not:
Kyle Kosier. The two-year starter at left guard has struggled at times during one-on-one drills, letting defensive tackle Tank Johnson get the better of him in Thursday's lone practice. And as if his shaky camp wasn't bad enough, Kosier's backup, Joe Berger, has had potentially the best camp of all the backup offensive linemen, prompting head coach Wade Phillips to say he "could challenge to play some."

Injury Update:
LB Tyson Smith, blow to head (7/31)
CB Alan Ball, sprained ankle - day-to-day (7/30)
CB Terence Newman, groin - out three weeks (7/28)
CB Quincy Butler, hamstring - day-to-day (7/27)
LB Tearrius George, bone bruise - day-to-day (7/26)

Missed Practice:
CB Terence Newman (groin)
CB Quincy Butler (hamstring)
CB Alan Ball (ankle)
LB Tyson Smith (head)
LB Tearrius George (knee)

Returned to Practice:
OLB DeMarcus Ware (head)

Transactions:
WR Todd Lowber, signed (7/27)
WR Terry Glenn, waived (7/25)
QB Jeff Terrell, signed (7/25)
LB Khari Long, waived (7/24)

Wade's Best:
"Some guys listen well and then they don't write the stories very well. And vice versa, some of them don't listen and they write great stories."- * After comparing the media to players who practice well but don't play well in games.*

