Ware Returns To Practice

Who's Not:

Kyle Kosier. The two-year starter at left guard has struggled at times during one-on-one drills, letting defensive tackle Tank Johnson get the better of him in Thursday's lone practice. And as if his shaky camp wasn't bad enough, Kosier's backup, Joe Berger, has had potentially the best camp of all the backup offensive linemen, prompting head coach Wade Phillips to say he "could challenge to play some."