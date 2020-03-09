What's Up: Will This DE Get More Opportunity?

With free agency looming, roster turnover isn't far away. However, a significant portion of the 2020 roster is already in place. In the coming weeks, DallasCowboys.com will feature players who are currently under contract for next season, analyzing their past season and their future prospects.

What's Been Good:

Armstrong has shown flashes as an edge rusher with an explosive first step and the ability to play left or right defensive end. Despite limited playing time, he registered 2.0 sacks last season, the most among the Cowboys' backup ends. His sack/strip fumble on Daniel Jones sealed a critical division road win over the Giants in November. One of the younger players on the roster, Armstrong was only 20 when the Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round in 2018. There's still room to grow.