Where Do Dak Talks Stand In Jerry Jones' Mind?

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones is confident the team is on track to extend Dak Prescott's contract long term.
But, as Jones has said before, a deal is never done until it's completely done.
After Sunday's 35-17 win over the Giants, Jones told reporters that an agreement with Prescott was "imminent." Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Jones expanded on that comment, emphasizing that he's speaking strictly from his point of view.
"As I've said so many times, nothing happens until both parties decide what they're seeing and that it's time to go," he said. "I was asked my opinion, and I think we are fast approaching an agreement, and that's relative maybe to where we've been.
"On the other hand, that might be my opinion. It's sure might not be Dak's opinion. And when Dak expresses his opinion or his agent expresses their opinion, that might be different than my opinion. That can go on for a long time.
"So, when somebody asks your opinion on whether something's done that takes two to do it, they're speaking just from their perspective."
As Jones indicated, his optimism is also based on recent progress in discussions.
Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said last week the team was "holding out hope" to finalize a deal before the season opener. That didn't happen, but Jones said Monday he's optimistic it can be completed "in due time."
"It's just a matter of finding things as you get closer that are really important to Dak," Stephen told 105.3 The Fan. "And obviously we'll continue to verbalize what's really important to keep as many of these players as we can on this young football team and he understands and appreciates that. At the same time, he's got really good representation and they're also wanting to make sure someone's really looking out for Dak and they're doing a great job of that. We'll just continue to progress."
After his 405-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Giants, Prescott reiterated that the talks won't distract him.
"I have people that handle that," he said. "My focus is on this team and on the football game. As long as I keep continuing to do that, this team will do things like we did (Sunday)."