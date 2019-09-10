Where Do Dak Talks Stand In Jerry Jones' Mind?

"On the other hand, that might be my opinion. It's sure might not be Dak's opinion. And when Dak expresses his opinion or his agent expresses their opinion, that might be different than my opinion. That can go on for a long time.

"So, when somebody asks your opinion on whether something's done that takes two to do it, they're speaking just from their perspective."

As Jones indicated, his optimism is also based on recent progress in discussions.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said last week the team was "holding out hope" to finalize a deal before the season opener. That didn't happen, but Jones said Monday he's optimistic it can be completed "in due time."

"It's just a matter of finding things as you get closer that are really important to Dak," Stephen told 105.3 The Fan. "And obviously we'll continue to verbalize what's really important to keep as many of these players as we can on this young football team and he understands and appreciates that. At the same time, he's got really good representation and they're also wanting to make sure someone's really looking out for Dak and they're doing a great job of that. We'll just continue to progress."

After his 405-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Giants, Prescott reiterated that the talks won't distract him.