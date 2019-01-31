Who is Dak Prescott Calling a "Genius Phenom?"

Jan 31, 2019 at 11:02 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak-Weighs-In-On-Kellen-Moore-WRs-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys clearly intend to wait until after the Super Bowl to announce their coaching changes, but that's not going to quell the speculation about them.Hours after team owner/general manager Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 FM in Dallas to talk about potential coaching changes, it was Dak Prescott's turn. Much like the rest of the NFL world, the Cowboys' quarterback is in Atlanta this week and stopped to chat with the radio station on Thursday morning.

Not surprisingly, Prescott was asked for his opinion on Kellen Moore, who has not been officially announced but is widely considered to be the favorite to become the Cowboys' offensive coordinator and play caller for the coming season.From the sounds of it, that's a move that – if it happens – would be just fine with the starting quarterback."He's honestly one of these young genius phenoms in the game," Prescott said of Moore. "It's just what he knows. Obviously, he knows the football we've been playing and kind of where the game has been going – whatever it is, the style of play or whatever you want to call it. He's special. He knows a lot about the game – just the way he sees the game, the way he's ahead of the game. He can bring a lot to us, a lot of creativity – something that we need."

If anyone has an informed opinion of Moore, it's Prescott. From the time Prescott was a rookie, Moore has been alongside him in a teaching capacity. He was famously active in a teaching role during the 2016 season while he recovered from a broken leg. He did the same during his final season as a player in 2017, helping him transition to the position of quarterbacks coach for Prescott's third NFL season.

Last week from the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Dak said he believed Moore has "the mindset" of an offensive coordinator and play-caller. He also applauded him for winning 50 games as a player at Boise State and someone who has carved out a career for himself in the NFL as a player and now a coach.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
news

Mailbag: Why no calls for holding Parsons?

Seriously, did Micah Parsons make someone mad? With his streak of not drawing a flag against opposing offenses nearing 40 quarters, is there anything the Cowboys can do from a league standpoint?
news

Cowboys release Evans, activate Waletzko from IR 

Rashaan Evans has been waived by the Dallas Cowboys to make room for the activation of Matt Waletzko, a move that provides needed depth on the offensive line 
news

Nick at Nite: These few things happen in Dallas losses

There are trends in all five of Dallas' losses in 2023, and one specific statistic remains consistent in each one.
Advertising