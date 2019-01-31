Who is Dak Prescott Calling a "Genius Phenom?"

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys clearly intend to wait until after the Super Bowl to announce their coaching changes, but that's not going to quell the speculation about them.Hours after team owner/general manager Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 FM in Dallas to talk about potential coaching changes, it was Dak Prescott's turn. Much like the rest of the NFL world, the Cowboys' quarterback is in Atlanta this week and stopped to chat with the radio station on Thursday morning.

Not surprisingly, Prescott was asked for his opinion on Kellen Moore, who has not been officially announced but is widely considered to be the favorite to become the Cowboys' offensive coordinator and play caller for the coming season.From the sounds of it, that's a move that – if it happens – would be just fine with the starting quarterback."He's honestly one of these young genius phenoms in the game," Prescott said of Moore. "It's just what he knows. Obviously, he knows the football we've been playing and kind of where the game has been going – whatever it is, the style of play or whatever you want to call it. He's special. He knows a lot about the game – just the way he sees the game, the way he's ahead of the game. He can bring a lot to us, a lot of creativity – something that we need."