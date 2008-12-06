With Barber Out, December Becomes More Difficult

Cowboys

The injury misfortune simply continues for the Cowboys, first having to play three games without Romo, then six without Terence Newman, now a 10th without Kyle Kosier (foot surgery on Friday) and safety Roy Williams, and on top of all that, the first without Barber (toe). And it must be troubling for the Cowboys that this injury occurred 10 days ago, and he's still not ready to play. Thankfully, Ware was able to get back into practice on Thursday after hyper-extending his left knee against Seattle and is listed as probable and will start Sunday. The Cowboys still will be without backup wide receiver Miles Austin and rookie corner Mike Jenkins, neither practicing all week and already ruled out of this game. Somewhat troubling was Roy Williams' absence from practice on Friday with a foot problem, but he is being listed as probable, along with backup wide receiver Isaiah Stanback (shoulder).