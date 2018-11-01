WR Brown Practicing; Update On Martin, Swaim

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are back to practice Thursday as a few key players continue working their way back from injuries.

Head coach Jason Garrett said starting guard Zack Martin is not expected to fully practice because of the sprained knee he suffered against Washington on Oct. 22. Martin was able to finish the game but was held out of two short practices during last week's bye.

Like Martin, starting tight end Geoff Swaim (sprained knee) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee scope) are more likely to work off to the side Thursday. Swaim also hurt his knee against Washington and Gregory had a minor clean-up procedure on his knee during the bye week.

"Hopefully, each of those guys as the week goes on they get better and get a chance to practice," Garrett said.

Linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) and wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin) continue to sit out of practice recovering from their injuries.

Wide receiver Noah Brown (hamstring; injured reserve) has been designated to return to practice for the first time this season. The Cowboys now have a 21-day window to determine whether to activate the second-year wideout from IR.