WR Randall Cobb, Cowboys Agree To Terms

Mar 19, 2019 at 05:06 PM
WR-Randall-Cobb-Cowboys-Agree-To-Terms-hero

FRISCO, Texas – A day after hosting him on a free-agent visit, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with wide receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year deal.

Cobb, a proficient wideout for eight seasons in Green Bay, will help offset slot receiver Cole Beasley's free-agent departure to Buffalo. He'll turn 29 before the start of next season.

Previously a safety valve for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cobb has 470 career catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. A hamstring injury limited him to nine games last year, but he's been productive in the slot and outside when healthy.

Last week the Cowboys also agreed to a one-year deal with speedy receiver Tavon Austin, who appeared in seven games as a space player and punt returner. Both players can be strong run-after-catch options for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Tight end Jason Witten, back from a one-year retirement, can help replace some of the underneath production Beasley provided the last several years.

Cobb is the third unrestricted free agent to reach an agreement with Dallas since the new league year began last week. The Cowboys have signed defensive linemen Christian Covington and Kerry Hyder to deals.

Related Content

news

Draft Blog: Jordan Morgan mocked to Dallas at No. 24

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
news

Month to Month: What we learned in September

A quick look back to the 2023 season with a report from each month of the season. Today, we begin with a look at what we learned in the month of September.
news

Cowboys await decision from 'highly-valued' Quinn

Dan Quinn has completed interviews with several NFL teams regarding their vacant head coaching seats, and as the Cowboys await his decision, Mike McCarthy offers praise 
news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?

Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
Advertising