WR Randall Cobb, Cowboys Agree To Terms

FRISCO, Texas – A day after hosting him on a free-agent visit, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with wide receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year deal.

Cobb, a proficient wideout for eight seasons in Green Bay, will help offset slot receiver Cole Beasley's free-agent departure to Buffalo. He'll turn 29 before the start of next season.

Previously a safety valve for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cobb has 470 career catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. A hamstring injury limited him to nine games last year, but he's been productive in the slot and outside when healthy.

Last week the Cowboys also agreed to a one-year deal with speedy receiver Tavon Austin, who appeared in seven games as a space player and punt returner. Both players can be strong run-after-catch options for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Tight end Jason Witten, back from a one-year retirement, can help replace some of the underneath production Beasley provided the last several years.