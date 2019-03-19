WR Randall Cobb, Cowboys Agree To Terms

FRISCO, Texas – A day after hosting him on a free-agent visit, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with wide receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year deal.
Cobb, a proficient wideout for eight seasons in Green Bay, will help offset slot receiver Cole Beasley's free-agent departure to Buffalo. He'll turn 29 before the start of next season.
Previously a safety valve for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cobb has 470 career catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. A hamstring injury limited him to nine games last year, but he's been productive in the slot and outside when healthy.
Last week the Cowboys also agreed to a one-year deal with speedy receiver Tavon Austin, who appeared in seven games as a space player and punt returner. Both players can be strong run-after-catch options for quarterback Dak Prescott.
Tight end Jason Witten, back from a one-year retirement, can help replace some of the underneath production Beasley provided the last several years.
Cobb is the third unrestricted free agent to reach an agreement with Dallas since the new league year began last week. The Cowboys have signed defensive linemen Christian Covington and Kerry Hyder to deals.