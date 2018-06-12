Zack Martin, David Irving Return For Minicamp

FRISCO, Texas – Both of the Cowboys' missing pieces are on hand for this week's minicamp, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed.

Garrett met with the media Tuesday morning, as his team prepares to go through three days of mandatory team practices. Asked about the status of Zack Martin and David Irving, who did not practice during OTAs, Garrett said the duo will be on the field this week.

"We anticipate Zack practicing today, but really only going through individuals and then working on the side," he said. "We don't anticipate David doing anything with the team, he'll work on the side."

Both starters have been absent from the last month of voluntary practices – but for very different reasons. Martin has been hand at the Cowboys' facility all spring, but he has refrained from practicing with the team while his impending contract extension was negotiated.

Word that the extension was done began trickling out on Monday afternoon. And while Garrett said the deal hasn't been finalized, it's looking likely that Martin is about to become the latest Cowboy to earn a large pay day.

With Irving and Martin back with the team, the Cowboys now have full attendance for minicamp. Several players will sit out of practice, though.

Maliek Collins and Terrance Williams are still sitting out while they recover from foot injuries. Deonte Thompson will sit out as a precautionary measure for problems with his shoulder and Achilles. Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch tweaked his ankle during OTAs and will be held out for precautionary reasons. L.P. Ladouceur and Lewis Neal will also sit out during minicamp practices.