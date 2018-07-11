10) Most Impactful Rookie In 2018?

Lindsay Draper: This is FUN … I could probably give you a reason why four or five of these Cowboys rookies could be the most impactful. But I'm riding with Michael Gallup! Personally, my biggest point of interest going into this season is how creative, different and dynamic this offense is going to look. As a fan, I know you're excited about the potential. New faces, new youth, new pieces to the puzzle, new speed, new options. In the shuffle of all this change, Gallup is going to quietly and confidently ease right into the mix. I know our excitement about college accolades dies down from the time of the draft to training camp. But as a senior at Colorado State, Gallup was a Biletnikoff finalist, had a school-record 100 receptions for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns, and a host of other accomplishments.