(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2022 season. Today, the staff writers discuss the backup quarterback spot.)

FRISCO, Texas – When Dak Prescott strained a muscle in his throwing shoulder in Oxnard last year, the backup quarterback competition between Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert jumped a few spots in the training camp storyline rankings.

This summer, there's been much less hype and discussion about backup QB. Gilbert is no longer on the roster. Rush won the No. 2 job and won his first and only career start last November filling in for Prescott. And most importantly, Prescott is enjoying a fully healthy offseason heading into this year's camp.

As we count down the days to Oxnard, the staff writers debate where the Cowboys stand at backup QB this time around.

14) Where No. 2 QB Ranks Among Position Battles?

Kyle Youmans: In terms of looking for outside help, it seems very low on the priority list. But as far as camp battles go, things will get very interesting. Cooper Rush showed last season he can win certain games in a backup capacity. He'll enter as the favorite. However, the talent level and intrigue of having a recent top-100 pick in Will Grier could present a challenge. Those two should be the key battle during camp, and don't be surprised if Grier looks more impressive in the preseason.

Mickey Spagnola: Not very high. Cooper Rush did a nice job stepping in for Dak Prescott last season after QB1 strained a calf muscle throwing the winning TD pass in overtime against the Patriots. Rush went to Minnesota the next week to lead the Cowboys to a 20-16 victory. And nothing seems to have changed with the QB rotation in the offseason, Rush taking the No. 2 snaps, Will Grier up next, followed by Ben DiNucci. Unless something dramatically changes in training camp or preseason games, don't see either Grier or DiNiucci overtaking Rush, who is in the final year of his contract.