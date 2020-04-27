15 Undrafted Rookies Agree to Join 2020 Class

By now, we all should know the importance the Cowboys place on signing undrafted free agents. The team's rich history is filled with guys who were overlooked in the draft but still managed to not only make the team, but become elite.

From Ring of Honor members such as Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson, to Everson Walls and Tony Romo, the Cowboys have also had recent success in the previous decade landing players after the draft such as Dan Bailey, Cole Beasley, Ron Leary and Blake Jarwin, who will be the Cowboys' starting tight end this season.

This year, the Cowboys have agreed to sign 15 more free agents, pushing the entire draft class to 22.