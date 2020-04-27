Rank'Em

15 Undrafted Rookies Agree to Join 2020 Class

Nick Eatman

By now, we all should know the importance the Cowboys place on signing undrafted free agents. The team's rich history is filled with guys who were overlooked in the draft but still managed to not only make the team, but become elite.

From Ring of Honor members such as Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson, to Everson Walls and Tony Romo, the Cowboys have also had recent success in the previous decade landing players after the draft such as Dan Bailey, Cole Beasley, Ron Leary and Blake Jarwin, who will be the Cowboys' starting tight end this season.

This year, the Cowboys have agreed to sign 15 more free agents, pushing the entire draft class to 22.

Check out the full 2020 draft class, headlined by OU's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Trevon Diggs. But see who this year's hidden gem will be as we take a look at the entire rookie class.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma – Despite needs on defense, the Cowboys couldn't pass up Lamb with the 17th pick. A consensus All-American at OU, Lamb piled up 32 touchdown catches in three years.
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – The younger brother of Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Trevon started two years for Nick Saban at Alabama and posted four interceptions in 18 starts. At 6-1, 205, he's got the ideal frame for an NFL press corner.
Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma – A run-stuffing defensive tackle, Gallimore posted 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in four seasons at Oklahoma. Drafting Gallimore in the third round, the Cowboys like his athleticism and motor at 300 pounds.
Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa - The first of two fourth-round picks by Dallas, Robinson had a breakout senior season at Tulsa with four interceptions and 17 pass breakups. He also blocked four kicks in college.
Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin – The Cowboys traded back into the fourth round to draft Biadasz, an All-American and Rimington Award winner at Wisconsin. In three seasons, running back Jonathan Taylor ran for a record-setting 6,000 yards behind Biadasz and his fellow offensive linemen. Biadasz compete for the center job left by the retiring Travis Frederick, who also starred at Wisconsin.
Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah – A consensus All-American last season, Anae was one of the most productive edge rushers in this year's class, having posted 29.5 sacks in four seasons at Utah. The Cowboys nearly took him in the fourth round but were able to get him later in the fifth.
Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison – Drafted in the seventh round, DiNucci started 29 games in two seasons at James Madison, posting a 23-6 record and an appearance in the FCS Championship game held in Frisco, just up the road from The Star.
Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech – Steele played right and left tackle as a four-year starter for Texas Tech. Last year the Red Raiders' offensive line allowed only 18 sacks in 531 pass attempts.
Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State – Guidry recorded 387 yards and five touchdowns at Mississippi State last season. At 6-4 and 200 pounds, his size and athleticism offer an enticing possibility for development.
Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island – Parker flew under-the-radar playing for Rhode Island, but he recorded 30 touchdowns in his collegiate career including nine last season to go along with 1,224 receiving yards.
Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State – Was on nearly every All-American team at the FSC level in 2019, where he caught 36 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns in just 10 games. He earned first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2018-19
Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M – At 6-4, 208 pounds, Rogers has intriguing measurables. His career numbers for the Aggies weren't amazing, but he made splashy plays in big moments.
Darius Anderson, RB, TCU – The former Horned Frog had 823 yards as part of a back-field-by-committee last year. He also returned kicks for the Frogs, so his special teams abilities could help him earn a roster spot.
Sewo Olonilua, FB, TCU – Another part of the Horned Frog backfield. He might be listed as a fullback, but Olonilua can carry the rock. He rushed for 537 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina – A knee injury hampered Dowdle in 2019, but he still managed to rush for 500 yards for the Gamecocks. At 5-11, 213 pounds, he's got a solid NFL frame.
Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan – He'll need to work on his strength, but McKeon has the experience and the frame required to function as a solid blocker. He caught 58 passes in college, but only 13 of those came last season.
Garrett Marino, DT, UAB – A three-time All-Conference USA performer, including first-team honors in 2019. He had six sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss for the Blazers.
Ron'Dell Carter, DE, James Madison – If there was an award for it, Carter either won it or was a finalist after a stellar 2019 season that earned him consensus All-American honors at the FSC level. His 23 sacks is ninth-most in school history at James Madison, where Hall of Famer Charles Haley starred in the 1980s.
Ladarius Hamilton, DE, North Texas – One of the more productive players in North Texas history, finishing his career tied for sixth in school history with 17 sacks and his 28.5 tackles for loss ranks sixth.
Francis Bernard, LB, Utah – A first-team All-Pac 12 performer in 2019, Bernard played in 26 games for the Utes, after transferring from BYU. He was twice named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He joins college teammate Bradlee Anae (fifth-round pick) in this Cowboys' rookie class.
Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas – Versatile defender at Kansas after spending two years in JUCO. Kamara played both defensive end and outside linebacker, and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors as a senior in 2019.
Luther Kirk, S, Illinois State – The only safety among this rookie class for the Cowboys. That should be an advantage to Kirk, who was the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl back in January. He earned FSC All-American honors in 2019. He's a physical player that gets close to the line of scrimmage, recording 89 tackles last season.
