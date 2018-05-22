Kicking Challenge

May 21, 2018 at 08:26 PM
NEW-Kicking-Challenge-hero

open to campers in grades 8-12

$125 registration

may 19th, 2018

9:00am – 3:30pm

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX

Click Here to Register

Registration includes:

  • The Dallas Cowboys Football Academy Kicking Challenge experience is coached by former NFL players and coaches
  • 2 standing room only tickets to a Dallas Cowboys preseason game at AT&T Stadium
  • Performance apparel by Nike
  • Overall winners receive an exclusive Dallas Cowboys Youth Academy trophy
  • Tour vouchers may be purchased at a discounted cost of $26 per adult & $22 per child
  • Lunch provided by Whataburger

The Kicking Challenge is a 1-day event that will showcase an individual's kicking skills through standardized challenges to evaluate and score each athlete. Prizes are awarded to the top performers from each rising class.

All members of the coaching staff are former NFL players or coaches, and are USA Football certified. Click here to learn more about USA Football certification.

Certified athletic trainers are in site at all camps.

  • Athletes should wear cleats for performance on turf
  • Nike shirts are provided for the Kicking Challenge
  • Water and lunch will be provided (athletes with food allergies are requested to bring their own lunch)

Event format:

9:00am Check-In

9:30am Introduction & Stretch

10:00am Instructional Period

12:00pm Lunch

1:00pm Kicking Challenge Begins

  • Accuracy
  • Consistency
  • Field Goal Distance
  • Kickoff Distance plus Hang Time

3:00pm Announcement of Elite Performers

3:30pm Trophy Presentation – interview – Closing

Camp Space is Limited, Register Today!

FAQ's

Related Content

news

Big Facts: Dethroning Brady? Dak's Week 1 History

Stats you need to know as the Cowboys get ready for Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 1.

news

Mick Shots: Don't Squander Points Again

The Cowboys left points on the table in last year's loss to the Buccaneers. Plus, safety nets, "settling" for Parsons, Turpin Time and more in this week's Mick shots!

news

Diggs: Every 'Boys CB Can Do What I Did Last Year

The NFL has seen what Diggs can do, but the All-Pro CB explains why throwing away from him is a bad plan as well.

news

Notes: Parsons Prepares For Round 2 vs. Brady

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #TBvsDAL | Week 1

Advertising