open to campers in grades 8-12
$125 registration
may 19th, 2018
9:00am – 3:30pm
Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX
Registration includes:
- The Dallas Cowboys Football Academy Kicking Challenge experience is coached by former NFL players and coaches
- 2 standing room only tickets to a Dallas Cowboys preseason game at AT&T Stadium
- Performance apparel by Nike
- Overall winners receive an exclusive Dallas Cowboys Youth Academy trophy
- Tour vouchers may be purchased at a discounted cost of $26 per adult & $22 per child
- Lunch provided by Whataburger
The Kicking Challenge is a 1-day event that will showcase an individual's kicking skills through standardized challenges to evaluate and score each athlete. Prizes are awarded to the top performers from each rising class.
All members of the coaching staff are former NFL players or coaches, and are USA Football certified. Click here to learn more about USA Football certification.
Certified athletic trainers are in site at all camps.
- Athletes should wear cleats for performance on turf
- Nike shirts are provided for the Kicking Challenge
- Water and lunch will be provided (athletes with food allergies are requested to bring their own lunch)
Event format:
9:00am Check-In
9:30am Introduction & Stretch
10:00am Instructional Period
12:00pm Lunch
1:00pm Kicking Challenge Begins
- Accuracy
- Consistency
- Field Goal Distance
- Kickoff Distance plus Hang Time
3:00pm Announcement of Elite Performers
3:30pm Trophy Presentation – interview – Closing
Camp Space is Limited, Register Today!
FAQ's