2024 Cowboys Offseason: Key Dates, NFL Events

Jan 22, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — The offseason arrived earlier than planned for the Dallas Cowboys, and in a fashion they'd love to forget, but they must instead embrace what occurred against the Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend — if they're to have any shot at making sure it never happens again.

There's a lot to be done prior to things getting underway in September, to say the very least, with an entire NFL calendar of events and deadlines that must be adhered to and accounted for.

Here's the offseason calendar for head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys:

February:

  • February 1: East-West Shrine Bowl (Frisco, TX)
  • February 3: Reese's Senior Bowl (Mobile, AL)
  • February 4: NFL Pro Bowl Event(s)
  • February 11: Super Bowl LVIII (Las Vegas, NV)
  • February 20: Teams can designate players for Franchise Tag/Transition Tag
  • February 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis, IN)

March:

  • March 5: Teams must designate Franchise/Transition players prior to 4 p.m. EDT
  • March 7: Start of NCAA Pro Days
  • March 7-April 19: Teams can begin Official 30 Visits for draft prospects
  • March 11-13: Legal tampering permitted for pending free agents
  • March 13: Official start of 2023 League Year/Free Agency at 4 p.m. EDT
  • March 24-27: Annual League Meeting (Phoenix, AZ)

April:

  • April 15: Start of offseason workouts for teams with no head coaching change
  • April 17: Last day for visits with draft-eligible players (Official 30)
  • April 25-27: 2023 NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO)

May:

  • May 2: Deadline for 5th-year option on players chosen in 1st round of 2021 NFL Draft
  • May 3-6/May 10-13: Rookie minicamps
  • Mid-June: Mandatory OTAs*
  • Late-July: Training Camp Begins*
  • Early August: Hall of Fame Game, Preseason begins*

*Dates are to-be-determined at a later time

For those wondering, the fifth-year option deadline applies to only one player, but it's a headliner, with linebacker Micah Parsons being the sole former first-round pick in 2021. He's eligible to begin contract negotiations as well, however, so time will tell which direction the Cowboys take on Parsons — able to extend him this offseason, or simply execute his fifth-year option and address the matter in 2025.

Then again, executing the fifth-year option by the deadline doesn't preclude them from agreeing to a new deal thereafter, but it would guarantee he's in a Cowboys' uniform in 2025, regardless of anything.

As the months roll by, the official start dates for minicamp, training camp and the preseason will be revealed. But, for now, the Cowboys know exactly what their first few tasks will be: from deciding on use or non-use of the franchise/transition tag to trying to retain as many of their coveted in-house free agents as possible — also keeping an eye on those entering the market from other clubs.

Finishing with a third consecutive 12-5 season proves the Cowboys have figured out the regular season formula, one that landed them the No. 2 seed and the second division title in only three seasons, but what they do next will determine if they've figured out the postseason equation.

