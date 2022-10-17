2nd Thought: Final Verdict, Unsung Heroes & More

After the Cowboys' 26-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, the team has returned from Philly with a 4-2 record. But before we turn the page to next week's game with the Lions, let's take a look back to the Eagles game with a Second Thought.

The Verdikt from 'No C':

Bottom line? The Eagles are who we thought they were and if you want to crown them, crown them, but they are who we thought they were. It's a team that requires their opposition to make a list of critical errors in order to win the game, and the Cowboys did themselves no favors by playing into that with three interceptions from Cooper Rush and backbreaking penalties.

Jalen Hurts had only 125 passing yards and no TDs late in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys offense, as poorly as it played, outgained the "explosive" Hurts and Co. in yardage. The difference in the game was the three INTs - leading to almost 10 minutes of added possession for the Eagles - in a game that showed me the Cowboys are still arguably the best team in the NFC East (look how much it took for them to lose on the road) … and that was without Dak Prescott for five weeks. -Patrik Walker

Unsung Hero:

In a game that saw a lot of inefficiency on offense, mostly fueled by Cooper Rush having the first bad day at the office in 2022, the unsung hero for this week has to go to rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson for turning into the stabilizing force in the receiving game.

With Dalton Schultz sidelined and the Cowboys needing an aerial charge to complement what Ezekiel Elliott was doing on the ground, Ferguson stepped up with big catches and one of the most athletic moves in open space you'll ever see from a tight end - resulting in the second Dallas touchdown and making it a 20-17 game and nearly setting the stage for a Cowboys comeback win. -Patrik Walker

Milestone Moment:

No matter if you're a runner or receiver or even a passer, 10,000 yards is a ton of yards for one player. Ezekiel Elliott hit the 10K mark Sunday night, finishing the game with 10,048 yards from scrimmage. He became the third Cowboys running back in franchise history to surpass 10,000 – joining Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. -Nick Eatman

Stat of the Game:

The Cowboys were down 20-3 in the third quarter but that's when things started clicking, and the chains started moving. In fact, the Cowboys racked up 11 first downs in the third quarter, tied for the most in franchise history for a third quarter. The Cowboys also had 11 first downs in the third quarter in a game with the Bears in 2007. Oddly enough, the Cowboys didn't even get the ball to start the third quarter and still managed the 11 first downs. -Nick Eatman

Silver Lining: