On 2nd Thought: How This Winning Streak Got To 4

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Cowboys have won four straight games, but this one Sunday might be the most impressive as they shut down the defending champs, allowing just 10 points in a 22-10 win at SoFi Stadium.

Here's a quick analysis from the Cowboys' staff writers after the game:

Nick Eatman: Had I not watched the Monday Night game between the Rams and the 49ers, I might have just picked LA to win this game. But watching how bad the Rams struggled against the 49ers and how they only managed three field goals, I just wondered how it would be any different against the Cowboys. The difference? Cooper Kupp made a great individual play in the second quarter and found the end zone. Other than that, the Rams really couldn't do anything. Yeah, the 49ers defense was awesome on Monday night. The Cowboys defense was just as great, if not better on Sunday. This defense can overcome anything the Cowboys' offense is doing or not doing. No one would've thought the Cowboys would win four straight games when Dak went down but it's happening because of this unbelievable stingy defense. But I give credit to the offense and special teams, too. Sometimes it's not about making the big plays, but avoiding the bad ones. And the Cowboys certainly did that.

Patrik Walker: It was as gritty of a battle as expected, the Cowboys defense going up against the reigning Super Bowl champion offense in Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, but it was Dallas leaving with the last laugh. On what was a mostly forgettable afternoon from Cooper Rush - who also suffered critical drops from both CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup (the latter making up for his on a critical toe-drag downfield reception) - it was the defense and special teams that got the job done in Los Angeles.

Stafford was sacked five times and pressured infinitely more than that, leading to errant passes and an inability to go through his progressions from inside the pocket. Dorance Armstrong had himself a day in two phases of the game, being one of the aforementioned sacks but also blocking a punt in the first quarter. It was mostly the Rams trying to claw back from there, taking the lead only once the entire game, but failing to overcome a relentless Cowboys defense that has still not allowed 20 points in any game this season - as Dallas goes to 4-1 on the season despite another uneven outing by their offense.