Mailbag: Expectations too low for defense? 

Nick: I don't think anyone is putting a ceiling on what this defense can do. But when you're the worst in the league, I think it's fair to take some baby steps here. Sticking with that analogy, when baby is trying to walk, you don't teach them how to sprint or do the triple-jump. Let's just take it one step at a time.

With this defense, it's the same thing. Let's just focus on getting them out of the bottom spots. You've got a new DC who has never called plays before. As smart as he seems to be, he's still rather new. Let's see what these new pieces look like playing together.

Sure, you've got some good pieces in place, but there are question marks up and down the line. The cornerbacks and linebackers are still somewhat unproven and we don't know if you're going to have a steady pass rush next year. I think Rashan Gary should help in that area but even that spot is a question.

There's nothing to say this defense can't make a sizable jump but we're going to have to see some big-time leaps individually with certain players before the entire defense makes that kind of leap in one year.

Kurt: The Cowboys have certainly made strides in improving their defense and should be better in 2026. But jumping from dead last in the league as one of the worst defenses in the history of the franchise to a top 10 unit might be asking too much.

Now, Mickey Spagnola pointed out in his Friday column that Dallas parted ways with 15 players who started at least one game for last year's dismal defense and has only one returning coach on that side of the ball. As owner Jerry Jones noted, "It's been a dramatic change." Indeed.

But while a full cleaning house was necessary, that also means there could be a significant learning curve needed to get all these new players up to speed with Christian Parker's schemes and philosophy. It's one thing to know what you're supposed to do; it's another level entirely to know your responsibilities so well you don't have to think about what to do.

And remember, seemingly gone are the days when starters and even primary backups see much, if any, time on the field during the preseason. So these guys won't truly experience playing this new system together in real live game action until Week 1 of the regular season. No doubt a ramp-up period is going to be needed. The concern is just how long that will take.

Sure, there have been quick turnarounds before with Dan Quinn's first season as defensive coordinator in 2021 being the latest example. That effort saw the Cowboys jump from 28th in points allowed to seventh; however, they also happened to draft one of the league's premier pass rushers that year.