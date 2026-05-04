Updates: 6 picks sign; Guard reps for Shelton 

May 1
3:21 p.m. - In a draft class that heavily features defensive players, Drew Shelton is just one of two offensive players that were drafted by the Cowboys last weekend.
And while adjusting to the speed of the game is the first thing these rookies need to learn, Shelton might be learning a new position as well. The offensive tackle said despite not taking any guard reps at Penn State, the Cowboys are trying him some on the inside as well.
"It will be a new but I'm willing to do it," said Shelton, who added that when he gets tackle reps, he has no preference to the left or right side.
"It doesn't matter to me. I'm going to get work at both and we'll see where we take it."
2:32 p.m. - Entering the draft weekend, LT Overton was the second-youngest player among the Cowboys' rookie class.
So you can maybe forgive the 21-year-old for calling a 28-year-old teammate an "old man." But make no mistake, Overton has nothing but respect for new teammate Quinnen Williams, who was also an Alabama standout.
"He has a big legacy," Overton said of Williams, an All-American an Outland Trophy winner in 2018 for the Crimson Tide. "You walk into the D-line room and his picture frame is up. We thrive hard on the legacy at Alabama. I haven't got to meet him yet. I can't wait. I'm going to learn so much from him and he's going to push me to be a better player. He's an old, old head. He's got a whole family and kids. But I know I'm going to learn a lot from him."
Overton was a third-round pick of the Cowboys last weekend after spending two seasons at Alabama. He is expected to play defensive tackle but with rush ability to occasionally move out to end, where he played mostly in college.
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11:30 a.m. -- The Cowboys have officially signed six of their seven rookie draft picks, and 11 undrafted free agents.
First-round pick Caleb Downs, third-round pick Jaishawn Barham, fourth-round picks Drew Shelton, Devin Moore, LT Overton and seventh-round pick Anthony Smith.
The only Cowboys rookie draft pick left to sign his deal is first-round pick Malachi Lawrence.
Additionally, Dallas signed 11 undrafted free agents in WR Camden Brown, DT Tommy Dunn, OT Sidney Fugar, DT Kelvin Gilliam, WR Jordan Hudson, LB Langston Patterson, T Shiyazh Pete, RB Dominic Richardson, TEs D.J. Rogers and Michael Trigg, and DT D.J. Withers.
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Apr. 23
6 p.m. -- Last week, the Cowboys notified George Pickens and his representation the team would table talks on a multi-year extension until 2027.
One day later, Pickens and his agent notified the Cowboys they do intend on signing the tag, a move that would then place him under contract and, as such, the Pro Bowl receiver would be expected to attend mandatory portions of the offseason program.
Both sides have continued to echo their desire to remain together for the long run, and the Cowboys doubled down on those sentiments in their pre-draft press conference.
While the tag isn't signed just yet, the Cowboys will turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft to try and build other needs on their roster.
Apr. 18
3 p.m. -- The offseason often means not just a fresh start for the team as a whole, but also for players looking to change things for the coming season.
Oftentimes, that involves something as simple as changing a jersey number, and several incumbent Cowboys are currently working to get a new number assigned for 2026, but only two have been confirmed as of April 21: Donovan Ezeiruaku and Kenny Clark.
Ezeiruaku announced he will move to No. 6 next season, back to his Boston College number, and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle will take the number vacated by the trade of Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers — No. 97.
That is the number Clark wore during his time with the Green Bay Packers but, originally, during his time with the UCLA Bruins.