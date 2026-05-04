Updates: 6 picks sign; Guard reps for Shelton 

So you can maybe forgive the 21-year-old for calling a 28-year-old teammate an "old man." But make no mistake, Overton has nothing but respect for new teammate Quinnen Williams, who was also an Alabama standout.

"He has a big legacy," Overton said of Williams, an All-American an Outland Trophy winner in 2018 for the Crimson Tide. "You walk into the D-line room and his picture frame is up. We thrive hard on the legacy at Alabama. I haven't got to meet him yet. I can't wait. I'm going to learn so much from him and he's going to push me to be a better player. He's an old, old head. He's got a whole family and kids. But I know I'm going to learn a lot from him."