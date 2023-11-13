5 Takes: Cooks' big day is just the beginning

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys completed the season sweep of the New York Giants on Sunday evening at AT&T Stadium in a 42-10 rout of their NFC East foes on a day where Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb both accounted for over 150 receiving yards and Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards.

There was a lot of good and not much bad to take away from the big win that moved the Cowboys to 6-3 on the season. Let's dive into it all in this week's edition of 5 Takes, presented by Take 5 Oil Change.