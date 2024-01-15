5 Takes: It was nothing short of a collapse

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys welcomed in the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon and suffered one of the worst playoff losses in franchise history, 48-32, at the hands of a Jordan Love-led offensive attack and an early huge 27-0 hole.

It was a different year – yes – but it was the same playoff story that this team has unfortunately gotten very used to this century. There was a lot to take away from this loss. Here are the 5 Takes, presented by Take 5 Oil Change.