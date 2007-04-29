A Closer Look At The Cowboys' Draft Picks

Who's He? The cornerback played at a Division I-AA school, but was awfully good at that level. In three games this past season he held the receivers he was covering to no receptions, and generally lined up against the opponent's top receiver. A big, sturdy corner who should excel in man coverage. Cal Poly advanced into the second round of this year's past I-AA playoffs before losing to Texas State.

Unique Quality: Shutdown corner in college, allowing the receivers he covered just 29 receptions in 2006. Timed in 4.32 in the 40, so for a big guy, he can fly.

How He Fits: Will compete for a backup corner spot on the roster, and basically will be trying to beat out either Jacques Reeves or Nate Jones for a roster spot. If he shows enough promise, financial considerations will be in his favor since his first-year base salary will be $285,000 while Reeves and Jones are scheduled for the $850,000 restricted-free-agency tenders they recently signed.

Worth Mentioning: Was on his way from high school to play at Cal, but his scholarship was derailed when the school fired its coaching staff. At the time, Cal Poly was the next best alternative for the former high school four-year honor roll member.