A Divisive Time, The 1987 Strike Caused Frustration For Cowboys Veterans

A Dream Opportunity

Kevin Sweeney completed his Fresno State career as the NCAA's all-time passing leader with 10,623 yards. Entering the 1987 NFL Draft, though, his prospects of being a top pick were not promising because of his height, or lack thereof, at 6 feet.

"If an offense was built around me, like say a Drew Brees or Russell Wilson today, where I'm sliding out of the pocket, rolling out, I think I could have done all right," Sweeney says. "You definitely need some help because standing there in the pocket, I couldn't see much."

The Cowboys selected Sweeney in the seventh round, but he was unable to win the No. 3 quarterback gig at the conclusion of the preseason and was released. When the players went on strike, contacted by a Dallas reporter, Sweeney said he would absolutely not join an NFL team. He came from a union family, his grandfathers worked in the hard-rock mines in Montana.

However, after a day or so, his father, Jim, who coached him at Fresno State, finally convinced him this would likely be his best chance at playing in the NFL.

Six teams actually called Sweeney, who was pondering a career in real estate or banking, but once Cowboys personnel director Gil Brandt flew out to Fresno, it was a done deal. And he was at least familiar with the offense from camp. His signing bonus was $1,000.

"I was 23 years old, football had been my entire life up until that point and here was the dream opportunity," Sweeney says. "And I spent two-thirds of my days in a Roger Staubach jersey, so the Dallas part of it didn't hurt."

Even though Danny White had rejoined the team a few days before the first game with replacement players, Landry went with Sweeney against the New York Jets on Oct. 4 at Giants Stadium. The coach cited a shoulder injury, but in reality, White was more than physically fit to take the field.

"I dressed for the game and was ready to go, but Coach Landry, it kind of came out that he wanted to protect me from an injury, playing with that offensive line," White says. "That's not true at all. It was more to protect me from that reputation, from being a scab or whatever. Coach Landry was always looking out for his players. Kevin went in and did a really nice job, too. I knew his father a little, and I was happy for them."

Around the league, about half of that week's tickets had been returned. The strike wasn't playing well nationally, especially in the stronger union cities in the Northeast. The Eagles first home game drew a couple of thousand fans. The average NFL salary at the time was $230,000, with a minimum of $50,000 for rookies. The average salary for the rest of the country was about $25,000.

No one knew what to expect from the games, this truly was a first. The largest point spread, shared by three teams, including the Cowboys over the Jets, was just four, which has to be a NFL record for a given week.

Sweeney only completed six passes, but three of them went for touchdowns, 13, 33 and 35 yards, and the Cowboys rolled to 38-24 win. He also picked up a few pass interference calls on long throws, so his final tally of 139 passing yards is misleading. The game itself, though, was uglier than a catfish convention: 26 penalties for 281 yards, 11 sacks by Dallas alone, 8 fumbles, 6 lost, three interceptions, issues on substitutions and numerous delay of games calls. Also, there were 12,370 fans at chilly and windy Giants Stadium. At least that was the announced attendance. One writer said it more resembled a closed workout.

"I think this was probably the strangest circumstances I've ever seen," Landry said after the game. "We'd like to see the players come back whenever they can. They're the NFL. But I'm proud of these guys. This was a showcase for them because we never get to look at rookies in the preseason the way we did tonight. A lot of them played extremely well.

"Sweeney's really remarkable. He's really got a great feel and he knows how to put it up and either get a reception or an interference call."

Back home, Cowboys fans showed they loved their football and their team no matter who was taking the field. The game drew a 67 share, meaning two of every three televisions turned on were watching the game. The "Rhinestone Cowboys," as they had been dubbed, impressed most with their determined play and their appreciation of the moment.

And it was a fun group. Wide receiver Cornell Burbage's brother handed off some clean laundry to the team's assistant equipment manager during the game because the player didn't have the money to do his laundry at the hotel. And earlier in the week, back in Dallas, five players threw in $100 apiece for a used car they shared.

Sweeney quickly became a fan favorite, throwing a 77-yard touchdown pass to Burbage in the next game as Dallas rolled Philadelphia, 41-22, at Texas Stadium before nearly 41,000 fans. Elsewhere around the league, Atlanta, New England, St. Louis and the Giants drew less than 12,000.

Later that week, Sweeney attended the local high school football game of offensive coordinator Paul Hackett's son. Midway through the first quarter, someone asked for an autograph.

"I signed non-stop the rest of the game, like without a second to pause," Sweeney says. "In my imagination, I thought I had an idea of Texas football, but until you experience it, until you see how much it means to them, how much they love and support their teams, you can't help but be in awe. I mean, we were terrible, and everyone at that game wanted my autograph."

When the strike ended, Sweeney was among those the Cowboys kept, and the following year he came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes at Giants Stadium. He then started the following two games and threw five picks, including one vs. Cincinnati in what turned out to be the final NFL game of his career. He signed with San Francisco in 1989 but was cut before the season started and later played in the World League of American Football in Europe. For the last 25 years, he's worked for Wells Fargo, where he is a senior vice president in national sales.

"I'm a realist, I always have been," Sweeney says. "It was such a moment in time for me, though. I remember coming off the field in that Jets game, I just threw my third touchdown pass and I said to Coach Landry, 'Are we having fun now?' And he laughed.

"I don't see myself as a scab and I don't want others to think of us that way. I was playing a game I loved. I've paid the price for that, 13 operations, seven on my shoulder. I was beat up pretty good over the years.