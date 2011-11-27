A Million Things To Be Thankful For

Written by Sasha Agent
I have so many things to be thankful for … but here are my top 10:
- I am first of all thankful for my faith in God – without my faith I would not have all of the blessings in my life.
- I am thankful for my sweet little girl. She has such a free spirit and presents herself with so much confidence. Everyday she reminds me about what is truly important, and she is a true inspiration to me.
- I am thankful for the support I receive through family and friends. Without my family and friends, I would not have the opportunity to do what I love to do. They all respect my goals, and therefore help me so much when it comes to my little girl.
- I am thankful for having an amazing job in this crazy economy. I moved to Texas a little over two years ago, and it seems that I made the move to the education field at the perfect time. Luckily, I was hired by an amazing school district that has no plans to make any cuts … knock on wood.
- I am thankful for receiving the opportunity to dance for the best sports organization in the world. Never again will I have the chance to escort a legend like Emmitt Smith down the field, shoot a calendar with the best photographers, make-up artists and hairdressers, or perform a live halftime show with one of my favorite recording artist. This organization is amazing and I am thankful that I received the honor to experience the best of the best.
- I am thankful for getting the chance to do what I love to do with my best friends. Each Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is amazing and unique. I feel so privileged to dance next these young women.
- I am thankful for all of the beautiful DCC fans. All of you who have supported the DCC and constantly write us. We love you all!
- I am thankful for my health. I just had my golden birthday, and I am grateful to have had another successful year added to my life.
- I am thankful for my drive and passion. Without those two essentials, I would have settled with the way my dance career ended a long time ago.
- And finally, I am thankful for all of the formers Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders that paved the way for women like me!