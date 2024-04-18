Cowboys, DCC announce new series on Netflix

FRISCO, Texas — On Thursday, Netflix announced its latest series — "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders", which will premiere summer 2024.

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind "Cheer" and "Last Chance U", the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise.

Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it's a dream to make the team - but that's only just the beginning.

A few more keynotes:

One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures in association with Campfire Studios

Executive Producers: Greg Whiteley and Adam Leibowitz of One Potato Productions; Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures; Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios

"The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by—especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys," said Whiteley. "To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture."

Charlotte Jones, Executive Vice President/Chief Brand Officer and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders President, echoed the sentiment.

"We're thrilled to see the results of a season spent with Greg Whiteley and a remarkable crew following every step of the way," Jones said. "The storytelling through this open access will captivate viewers episode after episode and Netflix's global stage is the perfect platform to showcase it.