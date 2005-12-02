A New Man? No, Just Better

Dec 02, 2005 at 10:27 AM

IRVING, Texas - In the midst of that wild Thanksgiving Day loss to the Broncos, the rest of the nation got a glimpse of what Cowboys fans and other close observers have been noticing all season.  

Or maybe what they should be noticing, because some people don't always see past the obvious.  

And the obvious is that Drew Bledsoe can still play. Keyshawn Johnson still has plenty left in his tank, too. But let's go deeper than that. You don't have to be throwing touchdowns or catching them to be playing at a high level.  

And never has there been a better example of this than cornerback Terence Newman. 

What? Haven't heard a lot about him this year?  

That's exactly the point.  

Other than last Thursday's game against the Broncos, where Newman had an interception, recovered a fumble and might have won the game had he picked off a fourth-quarter pass that bounced off his hands, we just haven't heard much about the third-year cornerback.  

And at some positions, especially on defense, that's not exactly a good thing. 

You want your defensive end getting his name called for making plays and stirring up something. You want your safeties and linebackers getting around the ball a lot and making their share of tackles.  

But if an entire game goes by and a cornerback isn't mentioned once, he's got to be doing something right.  

And that has happened more times than not this year when it comes to Newman. In fact, the attention he did receive in that Broncos game was for making plays, not for giving them up. There was Newman, picking off a pass, recovering a fumble, even chasing down Ron Dayne from the other side of the field in overtime to temporarily save the day. At least he forced a field goal, albeit a chip shot for Jason Elam. (Stop, don't even go there about chip shots. Just let it go.)  

Hopefully, a game like that on national television will be a good thing for Newman. In fact, if he picks off Jake Plummer there in the fourth quarter on a pass that was well behind him but still hit his hands, not only does Newman score the go-ahead touchdown with about 12 minutes to play, but he's probably heading to Hawaii, too.  

No one should make the Pro Bowl on just one play. And if Newman goes, it won't be because of one play, or even one game. But making a game-changing play in front of a national-television audience can sometimes solidify a player for postseason awards and honors.  

This happened to Dexter Coakley back in 1999 when he picked off Dan Marino twice on Thanksgiving, returning one for a touchdown in a 20-0 rout of the Dolphins.  

You think Roy Williams locked up a third straight Pro Bowl appearance when he returned Donovan McNabb's interception for a game-winning score on Monday Night Football just a few weeks back? 

The same might have occurred with Newman. 

But it's not all about the Pro Bowl. If this guy keeps playing like he has all season, he'll get there. If not, then it's a shame.  

And it's not just the last few weeks either. He's been playing at a Pro Bowl level since they kicked things off in San Diego on Sept. 13.  

"I think he's been pretty steady for us most of the year," said Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells, who simply couldn't make that statement a year ago. 

After a 2003 rookie season where he finished second only to Baltimore's Terrell Suggs in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, Newman just wasn't the same in 2004.  

And a plethora of reasons have been tossed out there as to why.  

  • Was so much fuss being made about finding a starter on the right side, that Newman simply
    *
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Stephen Jones: Opciones para la selección global No. 10

Con poco más de una semana hasta que finalmente comience el NFL Draft 2021, Stephen Jones habla de las opciones que tendrán los Cowboys cuando llegue el momento de hacer su selección.
news

Roster Reset: Who Will Start At Guard/Center?

There hasn't been a lot of personnel changes int he middle of the line, but there are questions. Beyond Zack Martin, who will start at guard and center for the Cowboys?
news

Stephen Jones Lays Out The Map For No. 10 Pick

With just over one week until the 2021 NFL Draft finally beings, Stephen Jones laid out some of the choices that await the Cowboys when they make their No. 10 overall pick.
news

Trade Talk Starting To Heat Up For No. 10 Pick?

"Once you get to pick early, it's certainly great to pick up there high in terms of what your opportunities are," said Stephen Jones on Monday.
Advertising