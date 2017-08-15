Alfred Morris Still Approaching Each RB Rep "Like It's My Last Opportunity"

Morris could have felt sorry for himself this offseason. Instead he rededicated himself.

He said he changed his diet and focused on becoming faster and more explosive. He now feels more comfortable with the offense in his second season in Dallas.

With Elliott held out for rest, McFadden started last Saturday's preseason game against the Rams and Morris worked with the second-team offense. But head coach Jason Garrett has praised Morris' work in training camp while competing with McFadden, Rod Smith and Ronnie Hillman for a spot behind Elliott.

"He works very hard each and every day both on and off the field to get himself to where he can play his best," Garrett said. "He's got a great spirit about him, a great spirit in life and a great spirit about the opportunity to play football here with us."

Morris says his approach doesn't change now that Elliott is facing an extended absence in the regular season.

"We're always fighting for a job. That's just the nature of the business that we're in," Morris said. "That's out of my control. The only thing I can control is me, my attitude and how I approach each and every day. At the end of the day, they're going to make the decision based on whatever you put on film, I guess.