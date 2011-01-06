Announcement Scheduled For Thursday Afternoon

Jan 06, 2011 at 01:58 AM

Jerry Jones will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. (CT) on Thursday at Cowboys Stadium, when he is expected to announce Jason Garrett as the team's full-time head coach. 

Formerly the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Garrett took over on an interim basis at midseason, guiding the then 1-7 Cowboys to a 5-3 finish.

Since the season ended Sunday, Jones has interviewed wide receivers coach Ray Sherman and Miami Dolphins secondary coach and assistant Todd Bowles, but Garrett has been the favorite to keep the job all along.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DENvsDAL

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) will try to extend their six-game winning streak this weekend as they play host to the Denver Broncos (4-4) for an afternoon matchup at AT&T Stadium. The game will be Sunday at 12:00 (CT) on FOX.
news

Updates: CeeDee's Injury "Not Of High Concern"

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

5 Claves del juego: Broncos vs Cowboys - Semana 9

Con su líder ofensivo de regreso ante los Broncos, estos Cowboys son potencialmente sus propios peores enemigos.
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors?

I hear rumors about Kellen Moore and the head coaching job at TCU. This sounds like Sean Payton all over again. What can Dallas do to ensure that his first head coaching job is coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
Advertising