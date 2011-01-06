Announcement Scheduled For Thursday Afternoon

Jerry Jones will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. (CT) on Thursday at Cowboys Stadium, when he is expected to announce Jason Garrett as the team's full-time head coach.
Formerly the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Garrett took over on an interim basis at midseason, guiding the then 1-7 Cowboys to a 5-3 finish.
Since the season ended Sunday, Jones has interviewed wide receivers coach Ray Sherman and Miami Dolphins secondary coach and assistant Todd Bowles, but Garrett has been the favorite to keep the job all along.