AT&T Stadium Implements New Game Day Policies

The Dallas Cowboys will have fans cheering them on in-person for the home opener of their 60th anniversary season on Sunday against the Falcons, but there will be some modifications in place for those in attendance. AT&T Stadium, which will have a limited capacity, has implemented a series of health and sanitization procedures in consultation with guidelines by the CDC, the NFL, and local public safety and public health officials.

A few practical changes of note for fans in attendance include mobile-only ticketing and cashless transactions. All tickets must be accessed through the Dallas Cowboys or SeatGeek mobile apps in order to maintain a contactless experience. All food, beverage, and retail can be purchased through credit or debit cards or mobile pay.

Fans attending will purchase tickets in seat blocks known as "pod," which are a safe distance from one another. All fans will be expected to wear masks at all times unless specifically eating or drinking. With 475 hand sanitizing stations, frictionless entry, employees trained in CDC-recommended guidelines, and the cooperation of fans, the Cowboys expect to provide a safe and responsible gameday experience.

Head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't expect the necessary changes to take away from the experience of playing or attending a home game in AT&T Stadium. "We'll have some live energy in the building," McCarthy said.