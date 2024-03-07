AT&T Stadium to host Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

ARLINGTON, Texas*—* While the Cowboys will be preparing to head to Oxnard, Calif. for their own training camp battles, a must-see boxing match will take place at AT&T Stadium.

Mike Tyson, one of the most iconic sports figures of all-time and former heavyweight champion, will fight Jake Paul on Saturday, July 20 in Arlington.

The fight will streak live globally, exclusively on Netflix, partnered by Most Valuable Promotions.

"I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas," said Mike Tyson. "He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts) was inducted into the boxing Hall of Fame in 2011. He returned to the ring in 2020 to face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight.

One of the undercard fights that night included Paul, who has made the transition from social media influencer to a full-time boxer, owning a record of 9-1, including a knockout win on March 2 against Ryan Bourland.

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons," said Jake Paul. "I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime."