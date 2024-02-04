AT&T Stadium to host nine 2026 World Cup matches

ARLINGTON, Texas — In a FIFA event on Sunday afternoon to announce the full schedule of matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it was announced that AT&T Stadium will host nine matches during the tournament – more than any of the other 15 host venues – including a semi-final on July 14.

AT&T Stadium will also host group stage matches during the tournament on June 14, June 17, June 22, June 25 and June 27 as well as two Round of 32 matches on June 30 and July 3 and one Round of 16 game on July 6. AT&T Stadium just missed hosting the final as FIFA awarded the tournament's conclusion to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey/New York.

The tournament will be the second in the event's history in the United States following the 1994 World Cup. That year, Dallas played host to six tournament matches at the Cotton Bowl, including a quarterfinal match between Brazil and The Netherlands. The 2026 tournament will be the first time that the DFW Metroplex will host a semi-final.

AT&T Stadium has a rich history of hosting soccer events, as it has played host to multiple CONCACAF Gold Cup matches including the opening matches in 2011, the semi-final matches in 2013, one semi-final match in 2017 and quarterfinal matches in 2021 and 2023. The venue will host the 2024 Nations League Finals in March, which will serve as its first opportunity to host a final of a soccer event. It will also serve as a host for multiple Copa America matches this summer including a quarterfinal on July 5.

The stadium is set to undergo an ongoing series of renovations that have already gotten underway and will continue with each offseason until the big event in 2026. The reported $295 million project will serve as an upgrade to suite areas. To comply with FIFA regulations, changes will have to be made to the playing surface as well to widen the field and to have natural grass on the field.

To also comply with FIFA regulations of not having corporate sponsors represent host venues, AT&T Stadium will briefly change its name to "Dallas Stadium" for the tournament.