AT&T Takes Naming Rights Of Stadium; Now AT&T Stadium





"Dallas is our home town, and we're proud to expand our successful relationship with the Cowboys, one of the most visionary sports franchises around," said Cathy Coughlin, AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and Global Marketing Officer. "This is a terrific opportunity to further integrate AT&T's industry-leading mobile technology with the premier sports and entertainment venue to create a world-class fan experience."

The name change, effective immediately, will be reflected in substantial signage updates throughout the upcoming football season, prominently featuring AT&T, both inside and outside of the stadium.

The Cowboys and AT&T will work together to deliver an interactive gameday experience for fans like no other. AT&T and the Cowboys also will continue to invest in advanced mobile technology in and around AT&T Stadium to benefit all visitors. For example, they --

· Have recently doubled the capacity of AT&T's fastest and most reliable in the nation 4G LTE network inside the stadium, in the plazas and in parking lots.

· Will nearly double the capacity of the Wi-Fi network inside AT&T Stadium, giving all visitors a significantly enhanced mobile Internet experience. This will be completed in time for the Cowboys' regular season.

· Will enhance – in time for this year's preseason games – the Cowboys' mobile app with maps and wayfinding to improve the overall fan experience on game days.

In addition to Cowboys' games, AT&T Stadium is already lined up to host a series of major events in the near future, including:

· 2014 AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic

· 2014 and 2015 Cowboys Classic Kick-Off games

· 2014 NCAA Men's Final Four

· 2015 First-Ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game