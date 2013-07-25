AT&T Takes Naming Rights Of Stadium; Now AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas — Welcome to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
At a press conference Thursday, the two iconic American brands jointly announced an expansion of their long-standing relationship to include the new name as well as plans to create an innovative, mobile-first experience for fans -- building on the nation's fastest and most reliable 4G LTE network from AT&T.
"AT&T is an iconic American leader that has guided the path of communication in the world for more than 100 years," said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. "Our stadium has always been about providing fans with an unsurpassed experience in the area of technology. With AT&T, we are growing our relationship with one of the world's strongest and most innovative companies to ultimately provide fans with the latest cutting-edge technology for many years to come.
"Dallas is our home town, and we're proud to expand our successful relationship with the Cowboys, one of the most visionary sports franchises around," said Cathy Coughlin, AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and Global Marketing Officer. "This is a terrific opportunity to further integrate AT&T's industry-leading mobile technology with the premier sports and entertainment venue to create a world-class fan experience."
The name change, effective immediately, will be reflected in substantial signage updates throughout the upcoming football season, prominently featuring AT&T, both inside and outside of the stadium.
The Cowboys and AT&T will work together to deliver an interactive gameday experience for fans like no other. AT&T and the Cowboys also will continue to invest in advanced mobile technology in and around AT&T Stadium to benefit all visitors. For example, they --
· Have recently doubled the capacity of AT&T's fastest and most reliable in the nation 4G LTE network inside the stadium, in the plazas and in parking lots.
· Will nearly double the capacity of the Wi-Fi network inside AT&T Stadium, giving all visitors a significantly enhanced mobile Internet experience. This will be completed in time for the Cowboys' regular season.
· Will enhance – in time for this year's preseason games – the Cowboys' mobile app with maps and wayfinding to improve the overall fan experience on game days.
In addition to Cowboys' games, AT&T Stadium is already lined up to host a series of major events in the near future, including:
· 2014 AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic
· 2014 and 2015 Cowboys Classic Kick-Off games
· 2014 NCAA Men's Final Four
· 2015 First-Ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game
AT&T Stadium hosts an average of 30 marquee events annually – from soccer and motocross to monster trucks and concerts – and attracts close to 2 million visitors each year. Additionally, nearly half a million guests visit the venue annually to take part in stadium tours. Since opening in 2009, almost 10 million people have entered the doors at AT&T Stadium for events and tours. In addition, Dallas Cowboys games consistently deliver some of the highest-rated telecasts during the NFL season, including a number of nationally televised prime-time broadcasts each year. Cowboys fans also are among the most loyal, with season ticket holders in all 50 states and several countries.