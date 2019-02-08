Back/Future: Anything Positive From Final Loss? 

Encouraging: The Cowboys fans that nearly made it a neutral site? That was impressive but unfortunately for the Cowboys, they couldn't really take advantage. There weren't a lot of standouts in this game but heading into the 2019 season, the team has to be excited about the play of Michael Gallup. He finished his rookie season with his game of the year, catching six passes for 119 yards – both career highs. And Gallup came up with a couple of big catches in the third quarter when the Cowboys were desperately trying to get back in the game. His over-the-shoulder catch was one of the highlights of the season and helped keep the Cowboys alive.

Alarming: Let's go back to the Seattle playoff win, when the Cowboys were able to run the ball and stop the run. Well, it was the exact opposite just a week later as the Rams completely manhandled Dallas on the line of scrimmage. Los Angeles ripped through the defense for 273 rushing yards and didn't allow Ezekiel Elliott to get to 50 yards on the ground. Without the ability to run the ball or stop the run, the Cowboys virtually played from behind the entire game. Heading into 2019, this game against the Rams should be a wakeup call for both the O-line and D-line on how much improvement is needed, especially considering some of the stout defenses such as Chicago, New England, New Orleans and yes, the Rams again, will be on the schedule.