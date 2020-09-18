Big Facts: Dak Seeking First TD Pass vs. Falcons

3 / 12

Julio Jones has not finished outside of the top five in receiving yards since 2013

There are few players in the NFL's history that have seen the consistent success that Julio Jones has had year-in and year-out. Since 2014, Jones has finished no lower than fourth among the leading NFL receivers and has only had two seasons lower than second. He is one of four players in history with six seasons of 1300-plus receiving yards and could continue his streak as he led the league once again in receiving yards in Week 1 with 157 yards on 9 receptions.