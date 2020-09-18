Big Facts

Big Facts: Dak Seeking First TD Pass vs. Falcons

Sep 17, 2020 at 07:00 PM
Kyle Youmans

Dallas aims to get back on track this week following a 20-17 opening week loss to the Rams. This week, a desperate Atlanta Falcons squad makes their way to AT&T Stadium to right some of their own wrongs from Week 1. Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at Noon CT on FOX.

Aldon Smith posted historic stat line in return During his first professional football game since 2015, Aldon Smith became just the seventh player in Cowboys history to record at least 11 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack in a single game. He is the first NFL defensive lineman to have such a game since 2018 and just the second to do so since 2015 (DeForest Buckner did so in both 2016 & 2018).
During his first professional football game since 2015, Aldon Smith became just the seventh player in Cowboys history to record at least 11 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack in a single game. He is the first NFL defensive lineman to have such a game since 2018 and just the second to do so since 2015 (DeForest Buckner did so in both 2016 & 2018).

Dak Prescott is two touchdown passes away from the century mark In his fifth season, Dak Prescott sits just two throws away from reaching 100 career passing touchdowns. Sunday will be his 66th career start and should he toss a pair of scores, Prescott would become the third fastest Cowboy to reach the mark. Only behind Tony Romo (53 starts) and Danny White (62 starts). Dak has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 31 of 65 NFL games.
In his fifth season, Dak Prescott sits just two throws away from reaching 100 career passing touchdowns. Sunday will be his 66th career start and should he toss a pair of scores, Prescott would become the third fastest Cowboy to reach the mark. Only behind Tony Romo (53 starts) and Danny White (62 starts). Dak has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 31 of 65 NFL games.

Julio Jones has not finished outside of the top five in receiving yards since 2013 There are few players in the NFL's history that have seen the consistent success that Julio Jones has had year-in and year-out. Since 2014, Jones has finished no lower than fourth among the leading NFL receivers and has only had two seasons lower than second. He is one of four players in history with six seasons of 1300-plus receiving yards and could continue his streak as he led the league once again in receiving yards in Week 1 with 157 yards on 9 receptions.
There are few players in the NFL's history that have seen the consistent success that Julio Jones has had year-in and year-out. Since 2014, Jones has finished no lower than fourth among the leading NFL receivers and has only had two seasons lower than second. He is one of four players in history with six seasons of 1300-plus receiving yards and could continue his streak as he led the league once again in receiving yards in Week 1 with 157 yards on 9 receptions.

Mike McCarthy is 3-1 following an opening season loss Sunday's loss to the Rams marked just the fifth time in his 14-year NFL career that Cowboys Head Coach, Mike McCarthy has fallen to start the year during his coaching career. However, McCarthy only experienced one 0-2 start as he was 3-1 in Week 2 following a loss. That one loss came during his first season as the man in charge for the Packers back in 2006.
Sunday's loss to the Rams marked just the fifth time in his 14-year NFL career that Cowboys Head Coach, Mike McCarthy has fallen to start the year during his coaching career. However, McCarthy only experienced one 0-2 start as he was 3-1 in Week 2 following a loss. That one loss came during his first season as the man in charge for the Packers back in 2006.

CeeDee Lamb in rare company with only Dez Bryant With his five catches on Sunday against the Rams, CeeDee Lamb became just second receiver in Cowboys history to begin his career with at least five in his NFL debut. Only Dez Bryant, who had seven catches in his first game back in 2010, began a career with more catches. Other non-wide receivers to do so are tight end Lee Folkins (1962, five catches) and running back Herschel Walker (1986, six catches).
With his five catches on Sunday against the Rams, CeeDee Lamb became just second receiver in Cowboys history to begin his career with at least five in his NFL debut. Only Dez Bryant, who had seven catches in his first game back in 2010, began a career with more catches. Other non-wide receivers to do so are tight end Lee Folkins (1962, five catches) and running back Herschel Walker (1986, six catches).

Matt Ryan threw 50-plus times for the 12th time in his career Sunday With one of the best receiving corps in football, it's surprising that the Falcons have only seen a dozen games throughout Matt Ryan's 14-year career where he has eclipsed 50 passing attempts. In Sunday's loss to the Seahawks (and Ryan's 190th career game), he threw 54 times for 450 yards and moved his all-time record with 50-plus attempts to just 3-9.
With one of the best receiving corps in football, it's surprising that the Falcons have only seen a dozen games throughout Matt Ryan's 14-year career where he has eclipsed 50 passing attempts. In Sunday's loss to the Seahawks (and Ryan's 190th career game), he threw 54 times for 450 yards and moved his all-time record with 50-plus attempts to just 3-9.

Amari Cooper tied Cowboys record with 10 receptions in season opener During Sunday's loss against the Rams, Amari Cooper finished with 10 receptions for 81 yards. A stat that tied him with Miles Austin (twice), Frank Clark (twice), and Tony Dorsett for the most by any Dallas player in an opening matchup. However, he was the only player that caught a pass for the Cowboys to average under 10-yards per reception.
During Sunday's loss against the Rams, Amari Cooper finished with 10 receptions for 81 yards. A stat that tied him with Miles Austin (twice), Frank Clark (twice), and Tony Dorsett for the most by any Dallas player in an opening matchup. However, he was the only player that caught a pass for the Cowboys to average under 10-yards per reception.

Prescott and Ryan have thrown for 3,300 yards and 20 TDs in each of the last four years There have only been six total quarterbacks since Dak Prescott entered the league that have thrown for at least 3,300 yards and 20 touchdowns each season. Along with Prescott and Matt Ryan on that short list are Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers, Russell Wilson, and Kirk Cousins. Ryan hasn't failed to hit those marks since 2010 and has a current streak of nine straight seasons with at least 4,000 yards.
There have only been six total quarterbacks since Dak Prescott entered the league that have thrown for at least 3,300 yards and 20 touchdowns each season. Along with Prescott and Matt Ryan on that short list are Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers, Russell Wilson, and Kirk Cousins. Ryan hasn't failed to hit those marks since 2010 and has a current streak of nine straight seasons with at least 4,000 yards.

Just three of Julio Jones' top 16 performances have come on the road While NFL defenses continue to fear Jones, the majority of his single-game highs have come in Atlanta. Of his 16 performances with 150-plus yards or more, only three have come on the road. One of the three was a 164-yard outing against Dallas in 2015 when he collected 12 receptions and two scores. Jones has not put together back-to-back 150-yard games since weeks 13 and 14 of 2014 as he aims to do this week.
While NFL defenses continue to fear Jones, the majority of his single-game highs have come in Atlanta. Of his 16 performances with 150-plus yards or more, only three have come on the road. One of the three was a 164-yard outing against Dallas in 2015 when he collected 12 receptions and two scores. Jones has not put together back-to-back 150-yard games since weeks 13 and 14 of 2014 as he aims to do this week.

Ezekiel Elliott ranks second in the NFL for career games with both a receiving and passing TD Since 2016, Ezekiel Elliott has tallied seven career games where he has both caught and rushed for a Cowboys touchdown. His seventh such game came in Week 1 as he scampered for a one-yard score and reeled in a 19-yard touchdown pass. A statistic that proves his worth in the passing game and has him tied for second most during that span with Alvin Kamara and only second to Christian McCaffrey (8).
Since 2016, Ezekiel Elliott has tallied seven career games where he has both caught and rushed for a Cowboys touchdown. His seventh such game came in Week 1 as he scampered for a one-yard score and reeled in a 19-yard touchdown pass. A statistic that proves his worth in the passing game and has him tied for second most during that span with Alvin Kamara and only second to Christian McCaffrey (8).

Jones, Gurley, and Elliott have gained the most yards individually since 2015. Over the past half decade, the Falcons duo of Julio Jones (7,976) and Todd Gurley (7,551) have accumulated the most yards from scrimmage of any non-quarterback in the NFL. Third on that list is Ezekiel Elliott with 7,151 yards in one fewer season (drafted in 2016), as he holds almost a 400-yard lead over the next name on the list, DeAndre Hopkins.
Over the past half decade, the Falcons duo of Julio Jones (7,976) and Todd Gurley (7,551) have accumulated the most yards from scrimmage of any non-quarterback in the NFL. Third on that list is Ezekiel Elliott with 7,151 yards in one fewer season (drafted in 2016), as he holds almost a 400-yard lead over the next name on the list, DeAndre Hopkins.

