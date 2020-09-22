Further Review: How This Comeback Happened

Even the next day, it's still hard to believe the Cowboys won the game over the Falcons in such dramatic fashion.
The Cowboys needed an onside kick, a last-second field goal and a quarterback to pass for 450 yards, not to mention some questionable play-calling and decisions for both teams, to get the job done.
Let's take a look back at what exactly happened against the Falcons, analyzing what it all means moving forward.
The Cowboys couldn't have played worse in the first quarter on Sunday. But it only set the stage for one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history. Here's a closer look how it unfolded and what it means.
