Further Review: How This Comeback Happened

Sep 21, 2020 at 07:30 PM
Even the next day, it's still hard to believe the Cowboys won the game over the Falcons in such dramatic fashion.

The Cowboys needed an onside kick, a last-second field goal and a quarterback to pass for 450 yards, not to mention some questionable play-calling and decisions for both teams, to get the job done.

Let's take a look back at what exactly happened against the Falcons, analyzing what it all means moving forward.

The Cowboys couldn't have played worse in the first quarter on Sunday. But it only set the stage for one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history. Here's a closer look how it unfolded and what it means.

Player of the Game: Without a doubt, it's Dak Prescott. The Cowboys' quarterback became the first player in NFL history to pass for over 400 yards and have three rushing touchdowns. That's just an example of the all-around game Prescott has and he put it on display. His arm helped him sling it around the yard for 450 yards but his toughness and strength got him into the end zone three times. More than anything, his will to win helped the Cowboys climb the hill time after time.
Without a doubt, it's Dak Prescott. The Cowboys' quarterback became the first player in NFL history to pass for over 400 yards and have three rushing touchdowns. That's just an example of the all-around game Prescott has and he put it on display. His arm helped him sling it around the yard for 450 yards but his toughness and strength got him into the end zone three times. More than anything, his will to win helped the Cowboys climb the hill time after time.

Nemesis: On the flip side, Atlanta's Matt Ryan was pretty good in his own right. He did just about everything possible to get a win. The Falcons didn't turn the ball over and he passed for four touchdowns. But that wasn't enough as Atlanta settled for one too many field goals down in the red zone.
On the flip side, Atlanta's Matt Ryan was pretty good in his own right. He did just about everything possible to get a win. The Falcons didn't turn the ball over and he passed for four touchdowns. But that wasn't enough as Atlanta settled for one too many field goals down in the red zone.

Unsung Hero: How about the play of Brandon Knight? The second-year tackle, who has spent most of his time at guard this offseason and training camp, was called into action to replace Tyron Smith this week. Knight not only filled in nicely, but held his own on that left side, protecting Dak's blindside.
How about the play of Brandon Knight? The second-year tackle, who has spent most of his time at guard this offseason and training camp, was called into action to replace Tyron Smith this week. Knight not only filled in nicely, but held his own on that left side, protecting Dak's blindside.

Need More From ... For the second straight week, the Cowboys are needing more from their pass rush, in particular DeMarcus Lawrence. While he did go into the medical tent for treatment during the game, Lawrence only played 28 defensive snaps (just 37 percent). While he was in there, he did record five tackles, including the first two of the game. But he didn't get much pressure on Ryan.
For the second straight week, the Cowboys are needing more from their pass rush, in particular DeMarcus Lawrence. While he did go into the medical tent for treatment during the game, Lawrence only played 28 defensive snaps (just 37 percent). While he was in there, he did record five tackles, including the first two of the game. But he didn't get much pressure on Ryan.

Turning Point: The big momentum swing occurred in the third quarter with the Falcons leading 29-17 and driving for more. Receiver Russell Gage took a direct snap and heaved a long bomb to Julio Jones, who dropped the ball on what would've been a touchdown. On the next play, Atlanta was flagged for 12 players in the huddle, pushing back a fourth-and-2 to fourth-and-7. The Falcons elected to punt and the Cowboys quickly scored, thanks to a spectacular one-handed catch by Amari Cooper to set up another score.
The big momentum swing occurred in the third quarter with the Falcons leading 29-17 and driving for more. Receiver Russell Gage took a direct snap and heaved a long bomb to Julio Jones, who dropped the ball on what would've been a touchdown. On the next play, Atlanta was flagged for 12 players in the huddle, pushing back a fourth-and-2 to fourth-and-7. The Falcons elected to punt and the Cowboys quickly scored, thanks to a spectacular one-handed catch by Amari Cooper to set up another score.

Don't Forget ... While Cowboys fans had to be scratching their heads on the team's decision to go for two late in the game down nine, maybe Atlanta's fans are doing the same, albeit on a play that occurred way earlier. The Falcons led 26-7 midway through the second and tried a 2-point conversion to take a 21-point lead. The incomplete pass, thanks to a deflection by rookie Trevon Diggs, kept the Cowboys down by 19. As the crazy game unfolded, maybe the Falcons would've liked to have that point back, having lost by a point.
While Cowboys fans had to be scratching their heads on the team's decision to go for two late in the game down nine, maybe Atlanta's fans are doing the same, albeit on a play that occurred way earlier. The Falcons led 26-7 midway through the second and tried a 2-point conversion to take a 21-point lead. The incomplete pass, thanks to a deflection by rookie Trevon Diggs, kept the Cowboys down by 19. As the crazy game unfolded, maybe the Falcons would've liked to have that point back, having lost by a point.

Remember Me? Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin actually started his career with the Falcons, playing two seasons for Atlanta and was a member of the Falcons during the Super Bowl defeat to the Patriots, who rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win. Goodwin made one of the biggest plays of the game in recovering the onside kick in the final minute of play to help the Cowboys rally from a 20-point deficit to win.
Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin actually started his career with the Falcons, playing two seasons for Atlanta and was a member of the Falcons during the Super Bowl defeat to the Patriots, who rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win. Goodwin made one of the biggest plays of the game in recovering the onside kick in the final minute of play to help the Cowboys rally from a 20-point deficit to win.

So, That Happened: Two weeks in a row now Michael Gallup has been involved in a big catch down the field late in the game. But only this time, the play was a positive one for Dallas. Gallup's 38-yard catch in the fourth quarter set up a touchdown to slice Atlanta's lead to two, 39-37. A week earlier, Gallup caught a long pass against the Rams to put the Cowboys in field-goal range for a potential tie but was called for offensive interference.
Two weeks in a row now Michael Gallup has been involved in a big catch down the field late in the game. But only this time, the play was a positive one for Dallas. Gallup's 38-yard catch in the fourth quarter set up a touchdown to slice Atlanta's lead to two, 39-37. A week earlier, Gallup caught a long pass against the Rams to put the Cowboys in field-goal range for a potential tie but was called for offensive interference.

Milestone: Receiver CeeDee Lamb became just the 12th player in Cowboys history to have a 100-yard receiving game as a rookie with his 106 yards on six catches Sunday. However, Lamb is the only player amongst the group to surpass 100 yards so early in his career, recording the only 100-yard receiving game by a Cowboys rookie in the month of September.
Receiver CeeDee Lamb became just the 12th player in Cowboys history to have a 100-yard receiving game as a rookie with his 106 yards on six catches Sunday. However, Lamb is the only player amongst the group to surpass 100 yards so early in his career, recording the only 100-yard receiving game by a Cowboys rookie in the month of September.

Stat of the Game: The Cowboys lost the turnover battle 3-0 and also had two fake punts that were unsuccessful and still managed to win. Actually, the Falcons became the first team since the 1930's to score 39 points or more with no turnovers and lose the game.
The Cowboys lost the turnover battle 3-0 and also had two fake punts that were unsuccessful and still managed to win. Actually, the Falcons became the first team since the 1930's to score 39 points or more with no turnovers and lose the game.

Advertising