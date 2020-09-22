Further Review: How This Comeback Happened

6 / 10

Don't Forget ...

While Cowboys fans had to be scratching their heads on the team's decision to go for two late in the game down nine, maybe Atlanta's fans are doing the same, albeit on a play that occurred way earlier. The Falcons led 26-7 midway through the second and tried a 2-point conversion to take a 21-point lead. The incomplete pass, thanks to a deflection by rookie Trevon Diggs, kept the Cowboys down by 19. As the crazy game unfolded, maybe the Falcons would've liked to have that point back, having lost by a point.