Big Picture: 10 big storylines for 49ers & Cowboys

Here's the one we've all been waiting for. The Cowboys and 49ers have been two of the best teams in the NFL for the last few years, but it has been San Francisco that has knocked out Dallas in each of the last two playoffs.

The Cowboys weren't able to get here unscathed, losing to the Cardinals in Week 3 but the 49ers are every bit the team we thought, winning four straight without any issues.

As we get ready for Sunday's showdown in San Francisco, here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the 49ers and five for the Cowboys.

49ers:

Best team in football – The 49ers are the obvious pick right now for the NFL's best team, sitting at No. 1 in just about every power rankings you can find. And they're doing so with a balanced attack. After four games, the 49ers are the only team in the NFL with a Top 5 ranking on both offense (2) and defense (5). Last week, they manhandled the Cardinals, 35-16, just a week after the same Arizona team stunned the Cowboys. McCaffrey dominant again – Traded to the 49ers from Carolina last season, it took a bit for Christian McCaffrey became the player he was early in his career. But through four games, McCaffrey has definitely found a groove, becoming the only player in the NFL with 600 yards from scrimmage, including 459 rushing. Sitting Purdy on offense – The development of Brock Purdy continues to grow. He's gone from the last pick of the 2022 draft, to a surprising rookie that led the 49ers to wins down the stretch, to a player that is now running the show for a 49ers offense that has committed just one turnover in four games. How healthy are the 49ers? – Do-it-all back/receiver Deebo Samuel played last week but wasn't too effective as he continues to deal with knee and ribs injuries. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel is 'day-to-day.' Other injuries include lineman Jon Feliciano, who sustained a concussion last week and is currently in the protocol. Watch for DPOY? – If Micah Parsons is going to claim the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, he's going to have to unseat 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa, who won the award last year with 18.5 sacks. Just like Parsons has seen, Bosa is getting a lot of double-teams this year, warranting in just one sack through four games. But Bosa demands a lot of attention, especially if the Cowboys are going to be without Tyron Smith, who has been the last two games.

Cowboys: