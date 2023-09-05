Big Picture

Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Giants & Cowboys

Sep 05, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Game week is finally here. The Cowboys are just a few days away from their Week 1 opener against the Giants, a team they've faced numerous times in the past to begin a regular season.

Here we go again, Dallas and New York to kick off the season, but the stakes seem a bit higher this year, especially since both teams advanced to the playoffs last year, and both actually won road playoff games.

Expectations are always high for both teams, especially the Cowboys are looking to get past the 12-win marker this year and perhaps beyond the divisional round for the first time since 1995.

As we get ready for Sunday night's game, here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Giants and five for the Cowboys.

NYG:

  1. Giant step again? – The Giants made big waves around the league last year under Brian Dabbol as not only a tough, gritty team that can compete, but they took it a few steps further by advancing to the playoffs and winning a road game in Minnesota, before losing to the Eagles in the Divisional round. So what's next for the Giants? Do they continue to build or falter under the now enhanced expectations? We're all about to find out but the Giants have made some key additions in the offseason to ensure they stay in the upward direction.
  2. Big-name adds – The Giants haven't always had a lot of firepower on offense to go along with Saquon Barkley but the addition of veteran tight end Darren Waller from the Raiders should be a big help for QB Daniel Jones. Waller can make plays down-the-field and that's always been an area that has hurt the Cowboys, when trying to stop the playmaking tight end.
  3. Daniel Jones factor – Recently, Daniel Jones just restructured his contract to help the Giants with their other free-agent needs. He's still one of the highest-paid QBs in the league and with that, there's always a target on him to succeed, especially in New York. Against the Cowboys, Jones has been a player that has been effective with his legs, including a 79-yard rushing day in Week 3 last year in New York. Let's see if the Cowboys can keep Jones more in the pocket this time around.
  4. Adoree's big test – The Giants are using cornerback Adoree Jackson is a larger role this season, primarily to cover all spots on the field, including the slot. With so many No. 1 receivers lining up all over the field, Jackson is expanding his game to cover them more 1-on-1. With that, he'll have a huge test this week against CeeDee Lamb, who is coming off a 107-catch season that resulted in an All-Pro selection.
  5. Saquon's ready? – A lot of talk this offseason has centered on the running back position, particularly the contracts of players such as Saquon Barkley. He'll be looking to prove a point in a major way when he hits the prime-time stage of Sunday Night Football.

Cowboys:

  1. Now or never – After two straight 12-5 seasons, that included a road playoff win for the first time in over 30 years, the Cowboys are hoping to take an even bigger step this year. To do that, it'll need be a trip to the NFC Championship Game or beyond. Is this team ready for that? The journey begins Sunday night in New York against a Giants team that was swept by the Cowboys in 2022, including a loss to Dallas at home to backup Cooper Rush.
  2. Dak's streak vs. NYG – During his rookie season, Dak lost his first-ever start to the Giants. Then he won 10 straight games before losing again to the Giants on the road. But since then, he's dominated the division rivals, winning 10 straight starts, including the Thanksgiving Day win over NYG last November.
  3. O-Line setback? – The biggest issue for the Cowboys right now on an injury front stems on the offensive line, which didn't have a lot of experienced depth in the first place. But now that Tyler Smith suffered a hamstring injury in practice, all eyes will be on the second-year left guard to see his availability this week. If can't go, the Cowboys might have to turn to a rookie T.J. Bass to handle the duties.
  4. Pollard's first test – It's not like Tony Pollard hasn't started a game before, in fact, he's been rather dynamic when he does. But this will be Pollard's first season as the true starting tailback, and that's not something he did much in high school or college either. The Cowboys have some young depth behind him, including Deuce Vaughn, but Pollard will get the chance to show he's ready for this action, especially in short-yardage situations.
  5. Micah in New York – If there is one player Micah Parsons has been compared to since he entered the league in 2021, it would be Giants Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, who burst onto the season right away back in 1981 and took the league by storm. While Parsons has not exactly reached that level, he has earned two straight All-Pro selections and seems ready to dominate once again, especially if training camp is any indication.

