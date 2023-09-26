Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Patriots & Cowboys

Desperation can oftentimes play a major factor in the NFL games. The Cowboys saw that last Sunday as the Cardinals staved off starting 0-3 by outplaying Dallas from start to finish on Sunday. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 2-1 on the season. Now, let's see where they are this week, playing a Patriots team that also avoided an 0-3 start by beating the Jets.

New England not only brings in one of the greatest NFL coaches ever in Bill Belichick, but a familiar face in Ezekiel Elliott, who signed with the Pats before the season.

As we get ready for Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium (3:25 p.m. kickoff), here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Patriots and five for the Cowboys.

Patriots:

Patriots avoid 0-3 start – After two losses to begin the season, the Patriots were able to control the Jets for most of the game, and then hold on to a dramatic 15-10 win over their AFC East rivals on the road. The game was ugly, not just with the rainy conditions, but sloppy play that resulted in a lot of mistakes. The Patriots were able to get the win, heading into Dallas with a chance to get back to. 500. Zeke's return – One of the more polarizing players in Cowboys history – Ezekiel Elliott – returns to face his former team this Sunday. Not only will it be the first meeting for Zeke against the Cowboys, but he comes back fresh off his best game of the season. Against the Jets, the Patriots found some room to run, led by Zeke's 80 yards on 16 carries. That was against a Jets defense that allowed 134 yards to the Cowboys, but held Tony Pollard to 72 yards on 25 carries. Rallying behind Mac Jones – In his third year as the starter for the Patriots, Jones has yet to find some consistency the Patriots would've hoped. Then again, replacing one of the most consistent/productive quarterbacks in NFL history in Tom Brady is nearly impossible for anyone. Right now, Jones at least led the Patriots to a win, but it didn't come without some controversy as a low-blow hit on Jets CB Sauce Gardner could result in a fine, but the NFL has said there will not be a suspension. Judon on Micah's level? – Although Matthew Judon doesn't get the same attention of Micah Parsons, he's tied with the Cowboys pass-rusher for fourth in the NFL with four sacks after three games. Since signing with the Patriots in 2021, Judon has accumulated 32 sacks in 37 games played with the Patriots. Parsons has 30.5 career sacks in 36 games with the Cowboys. Hanging onto the ball – Like just about every team in the NFL, turnovers can be problematic for the Patriots, resulting directly in the Win-Loss column. In New England's two home losses to the Eagles and Dolphins, they turned the ball over four times, including one pick-six against the Eagles' Darius Slay. Last week against the Jets, despite the sloppy conditions, they did not turn the ball over once, and were able to sneak away with a much-needed win.

Cowboys: