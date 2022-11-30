Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Colts & Cowboys

Just six games remain for the Cowboys before the playoffs begin, and with their toughest portion of their schedule mostly behind them they might be rounding into shape at the perfect time. After a big win over the Giants on Thanksgiving where Micah Parsons racked up two sacks and Dalton Schultz tallied two touchdowns, all phases of the ball are clicking.

Now the embattled Colts are set to come to Dallas this Sunday after their loss on Monday Night Football to the Steelers. Despite an up and down season to this point, the Colts still possess plenty of impact players like Jonathan Taylor and DeForest Buckner.

It's Week 13, so you know where this is headed. Here are five storylines for the Colts and Cowboys before they link up in primetime for Sunday Night Football.

Colts:

Let's start with the Colts and their Monday night loss to the Steelers, Matt Ryan passed for 199 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception. Jonathan Taylor ran for 86 yards and a score, Michael Pittman picked up a touchdown on 61 receiving yards, while rookie tight end Jalani Woods had his best game of the season with eight catches for 98 yards. On defense, Yannick Ngakoue had two sacks.

We mentioned it's been an up and down season thus far for the Colts, and it starts at the head coaching spot. After letting go of Frank Reich earlier in November, the Colts turned to former franchise stalwart center Jeff Saturday to assume head coaching duties without any prior coaching experience in the NFL. If you go back further than that, Ryan was benched for two games before returning to the starting role. Since Saturday took over, the Colts have gone 1-2 during that stretch.

The injury bug struck the Colts early in the season like it can to any team, but it's thwarting of key players is what is notable. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has essentially missed the entire season after recovering from offseason back surgery. After returning in Week 4, the three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler sustained a setback in that back injury and was placed on injured reserve. Taylor has not been able to replicate his dominant 2021 season either, missing three games with an ankle injury, but still has almost 800 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Though Leonard has missed time this season, the Colts still have plenty of firepower defensive. Ngakoue and Buckner have combined for 14 sacks this season, while the secondary led by safety Kenny Moore and veteran corner Stephon Gilmore have helped lead a defense that ranks in the top five of passing yards allowed per game this season. Oh, and the Colts lead the league in total tackles this year with 501.

Finally, after spending 14 years of his career with the Falcons, Matt Ryan will face off against one of his former coaches in Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The two spent six seasons together, including the 2016 season when Ryan won the MVP and reached the Super Bowl.

Cowboys: