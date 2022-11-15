Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys and Vikings

It would be safe to assume that the Cowboys' overtime loss to the Packers served as a gut-punch in more ways than one. Head coach Mike McCarthy came up short in his emotional return to Lambeau Field, the defense saw its season-long struggles to stop the run rear its ugly head again, and then there were the turnovers and blown lead.

It's the NFL, though. No rest for the weary as the Cowboys' next opponent is firing on all cylinders.

Meet the Vikings, a team reincarnated this season under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell and an offense that boasts one of the best collection of talent in the NFL. With an 8-1 record and a signature win under their belt after completing the comeback on the road against the Bills in overtime last week, the Vikings have an argument as the hottest team in the sport.

"SKOL!" chants await the Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday, so strap in for five storylines for each squad heading into the Week 11 clash.

Cowboys:

What was part of the Cowboys' undoing against the Packers could very well be an issue again this weekend against the Vikings. After surrendering over 200 rushing yards to Green Bay, Dallas will be saddled with a tall task in slowing down Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook. Against the Bills, Cook sliced his way to a 119-yard performance, highlighted by an 81-yard touchdown run. For a Cowboys defense that ranks 29th in run defense, it won't be any easier this time.

The Cowboys decided to play it safe with Ezekiel Elliott and his knee sprain by sitting him for a second consecutive game. After missing the Bears matchup in Week 9, followed with more rest during the bye, Elliott practiced last week but did not play in Green Bay. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard has filled in wonderfully. All that said, it could be very likely that Elliott makes his return to the lineup alongside Pollard in the backfield to complete the 1-2 punch.

In 16 games last season, Dak Prescott threw 10 interceptions. Through four games this year he has already thrown four picks despite missing five games with a broken thumb. Three have come in the last two games while two of those came against the Packers and led to points. His career-high for interceptions for a season was 13 during the 2018 campaign. More importantly, he will face a Vikings defense that is tied for fifth in interceptions with 10.

After losing cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a season-ending foot injury against the Lions, the Cowboys saw another corner leave the game early against the Packers when Anthony Brown suffered a concussion. While the injuries have opened up opportunities for rookie DaRon Bland and second-year man Kelvin Joseph, McCarthy said on Monday that, although it is too early in the week to make a decision, he did think Brown "definitely has a chance to play Sunday."

Perhaps no player has benefited more from the return of Prescott than CeeDee Lamb. Lamb had the Cowboys' first 100-yard receiving game this season against the Packers with 150 yards and two touchdowns. In the three games since Prescott's returned, Lamb has seen his receptions, targets, yards and touchdowns all increase. The Cowboys will need that duo to continue their chemistry to get back on track against the Vikings.

Vikings: