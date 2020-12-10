Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Bengals

After some extra time off entering Week 13, the Cowboys (3-9) are tabbed with a quick Tuesday-to-Sunday turnaround as they travel to Cincinnati.

The Bengals (2-9-1) have had their fair share of disappointment and injury woes in 2020 after a promising start to the campaign. At the moment, Sunday's matchup appears to have the makings of an all-out 'tankathon' since the loser would be immediately in the driver's seat for the third overall pick in April's NFL Draft.