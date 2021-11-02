Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Broncos

On the back of a defensive turnaround and a backup quarterback, the Dallas Cowboys have won six straight games and enter Week 9 with a three-and-a-half game lead in the NFC East. Now, the Cowboys (6-1) return home with another chance to take down a team they haven't beaten in decades, the Denver Broncos (4-4). Here are five storylines for each team heading into Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium.