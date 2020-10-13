Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Cardinals

The next few weeks are certain to unveil just how the 2020 season will go for the Dallas Cowboys. After a 2-3 start to the year and losing Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury, a division heavy middle of the schedule is on the horizon. Before the Cowboys take on another NFC East foe, they'll have to get through a high-flying Arizona Cardinals (3-2) team that brings a bevy of weapons to the table. With a chance to get back to .500 on the line, Monday Night Football serves as an early season opportunity for Dallas to find their footing before back-to-back road games against divisional opponents. Here are five critical storylines heading into Monday's matchup with Arizona.