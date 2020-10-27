Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

Sunday night brings a battle for first place that's never been seen before. The Eagles and Cowboys have met as the front runners of the NFC East countless times before and especially over the last half decade. The difference this year is that the meeting doesn't come as two league-best teams who are fighting for an extra home game on their way to a Super Bowl run. Instead, they each have just two wins through the first seven weeks of the season and are dealing with much maligned rosters. Regardless, things are the way they are and games like this still mold the way a season will go, positively or negatively. Here are five more important storylines for each team heading into Sunday Night's matchup with the Eagles.