Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Rams

Here we go Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys are firing on all cylinders after their Week 4 win over the Commanders that saw them extend their win streak to three games. Michael Gallup made an instant impact upon his return with a touchdown and CeeDee Lamb stayed hot. Cooper Rush made history and Trevon Diggs reminded the league why he's a No. 1 cornerback.

But Week 5 presents maybe the toughest challenge yet. The reigning Super Bowl champs in the Rams stand in the way of the Cowboys quest for their fourth straight win. Los Angeles struggled on Monday Night Football in a loss to the 49ers where they failed to score a touchdown in Sean McVay/Matthew Stafford era.

It's a battle of two glamour franchises and one that could have huge ramifications in the NFC later this season, so here are five storylines for each squad ahead of Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium.

Cowboys:

Dak Prescott has not been ruled out of Sunday's game with the Rams, but it doesn't seem likely he will make his return this week. Not only did owner/GM Jerry Jones tell 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Dak is still having issues gripping the ball, but head coach Mike McCarthy said he wants Dak to have a full week of practice before he plays again. That would mean him practicing Wednesday.

Cooper Rush continues to win with each passing start he has, including becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to win each of his first four starts. Though he hasn't quite seen a defense like he will see on Sunday. Aaron Donald is still widely considered the best defensive player in the sport, while Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey are as good as it gets at the linebacker and corner spot, respectively.

The Cowboys lost a vital member of their special teams' unit during their win over the Commanders on long snapper Jake McQuaide. who suffered a torn triceps on his final rep of the day and was subsequently placed on the season-ending injured reserve. The Cowboys worked out four long snappers on Tuesday and will likely sign one, if not two to the practice squad. McQuaide's spot on the roster could go to quarterback Will Grier, who can be called up from the practice squad again and needs to be on the 53-man roster in order to back up Rush Sunday.

The defense, man. They picked up two more sacks against the Commanders last week thanks to former Ram Dante Fowler and Neville Gallimore to increase their total to 15 sacks. Micah Parsons has not recorded one since Week 2, whereas the Rams allowed seven sacks to 49ers last week. The Cowboys lead the league in pressure rate, and with the Rams' offensive line struggling with injuries this might be the storyline of the game.

CeeDee Lamb has caught fire in the last two weeks and racked up another six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in his last outing. But Michael Gallup returned in that game as well showed why the Cowboys value him so much and his ability to stretch the field. He recorded both of his catches on third down, including his touchdown, and showed that he and Rush already have solid chemistry. Dallas can only stand to benefit from the continuation of that against Los Angeles.

Rams: