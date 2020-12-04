Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Ravens

It has been an unprecedented couple of days for the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the most unique NFL season, and the most unpredictable year.

It's only fitting that a Thursday game with Baltimore (6-5) has been rescheduled for a Tuesday night matchup to wrap up Week 13 and that the Cowboys (3-8) could again be on top of the NFC East with a win.

A pitter-pattering Baltimore team prepares to host a rested and reeling Dallas squad in a game with storylines that neither team could have ever imagined. Here are five of those important storylines for each team heading into Tuesday Night's matchup with the Ravens.

Ravens

Baltimore enters Week 13 of the NFL season on a bit of a skid after losing their delayed matchup with Pittsburgh 19-14. They've now dropped four of their last five games including their last three. Despite plenty of opportunities, the Ravens just couldn't jump start their offense enough to challenge the unbeaten Steelers. Defensively, Baltimore held their end of the bargain by holding Pittsburgh to 334 yards and forcing a pair of turnovers in the loss. However, Robert Griffen III accumulated just 33 yards through the air before leaving the game with a hamstring injury in the second half.

A large part of the Baltimore struggles centers around multiple positive Covid-19 tests around the locker room. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, both tailbacks Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, and tight end Mark Andrews were all a part of the more than 20 positive tests. The Ravens-Steelers game which was supposed to be played after the Cowboys Thanksgiving matchup with Washington but was moved to Wednesday afternoon to combat the outbreak. Baltimore was forced to call up 10 practice squad members to field enough players for the crucial divisional battle. In Jackson's case specifically, he reported tested positive on Thanksgiving and would have to sit out 10 days. While his status is uncertain, it seems likely he could be cleared to play in time for Tuesday's game, which was moved back one day by the NFL.

With the loss to Pittsburgh, Baltimore was officially eliminated from contention for an AFC North title and dropped their record to 6-5. It's been a disappointing season for a team that was 14-2 a year ago and supposed to be a favorite yet again in the AFC. It certainly looked like there was going to be more success for the reigning top-seeded AFC squad after a 5-1 start paved the way to a race with the Steelers in the division. But while Pittsburgh has continued to stay undefeated, the Ravens have begun to fade and now have only an outside chance to make the playoffs as a wild card team. With the remaining games of Dallas, Cleveland, Jacksonville, New York, and Cincinnati on the schedule they are certainly not out of the hunt, but would need to win four of their last five games and have some help elsewhere to sneak their way in.

The struggles from the Ravens sideline have not come from the defensive side of the football. In fact, Baltimore still owns a top ten defense in the NFL and was able to hold Pittsburgh to 19 points without the majority of their starting defensive line. Currently 8th in yards per game and 4th in points per game, the Ravens have been limiting some of the best offenses in the league to minimal production. The front seven is led by Calais Campbell who was unavailable in Week 12, Malik Harrison and L.J. Fort, while Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey have controlled the back end of the defense. Rookie Patrick Queen and mid-season addition Yannick Ngakoue have each made immediate impacts and continue the "play like a Raven" mentality that stems back to the Ray Lewis days on defense.

When the Ravens initially signed Dez Bryant two months ago, we all circled this game on the schedule. Bryant, the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown catches (73), will play his first game against his former team. Bryant has played in three games so far for the Ravens, including Wednesday's game with Pittsburgh. He didn't have a catch in that game, but had four for 28 yards in the previous game vs. Tennessee. Bryant is part of the No. 88 legacy for the Cowboys, but he'll be the first one among the group to actually play a game against the Cowboys as Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin played their entire careers with Dallas.

Cowboys