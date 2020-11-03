Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Steelers

For the first time in close to a month, the Dallas Cowboys had some positives to build on despite a Sunday Night Football loss to Philadelphia in Week 8. Dallas forced four turnovers and had better defensive play than they have seen all year while the offense seemingly found success running the football consistently.

However, they'll have a tough time expanding on those positives as the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) make their way to AT&T Stadium. While it's a matchup between the two winningest organizations in the Super Bowl era, the two teams could not be headed in more different directions.

Here are five more important storylines for each team heading into Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers

Pittsburgh comes to town as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL following their come-from-behind win over the Ravens last week. Behind the most dominant defense in football, the Steelers have rematerialized the physical brand of football they're known for in the AFC North. Defensively, Pittsburgh averages a sack on over 13% of passing plays, by far the most in the league ahead of Washington and Tampa Bay. A top-five defense in the league has so far covered up the 25th-ranked offense and their inability to move the football from at times. Either way, they shape up to be the toughest matchup that Dallas has faced this season.

Sunday marks the first meeting since 2016 in a matchup that has some of the richest series history of any AFC-NFC battle. The two sides have met in the Super Bowl a total of three times where the Cowboys have won one (XXX) and the Steelers have taken two (X and XIII). Dallas has taken the most recent two battles and surprisingly six of the last eight including the 35-30 win in Pittsburgh in 2016. These two teams were originally slated to play in this preseason's 'Hall of Fame Game' in Canton, Ohio before the league offices cancelled it in August.

Mike Tomlin returns to AT&T Stadium for the second time since losing Super Bowl XLV in 2011, and for the first time he'll see the coach that defeated him on the other sideline in Mike McCarthy. The two had met a total of four times during McCarthy's tenure in Green Bay and Tomlin was victorious in each of the matchups outside the Super Bowl. Every game was decided by a single possession and three of the four by less than a touchdown. Both coaches are a part of the elite fraternity of coaches that have a Super Bowl title on their resume but have been going in very different directions recently. Last week, Tomlin also surpassed Tony Dungy to become the winningest black coach in NFL history with win number 140.

One of the more notable 'what ifs' that the Cowboys have experienced in the NFL Draft recently surrounds Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. Watt was thought to be a mid-to-late first round pick in the 2017 draft after he tallied 11.5 sacks his final year at the University of Wisconsin. Dallas held the 28th pick of the draft and was looking to add an impact edge rusher themselves but instead of going with T.J. Watt when he was still on the board, they instead selected Taco Charlton out of Michigan. Watt was selected by Pittsburgh two slots later and has seen back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances and at least 13 sacks in each of the last two seasons. Sunday will be the first time that the Cowboys have seen Watt with the Steelers as he enters the weekend firmly in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion with 6.5 sacks through seven games.

Despite the success that Pittsburgh has enjoyed defensively, they could be without second-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, safety Jordan Dangerfield and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward on Sunday. They did add another key piece in the middle of the defense with Avery Williamson prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, but he will not be available for Sunday's showdown. The Steelers enter Sunday ranked fifth in rushing yards per game and eighth in rushing yards per play as they aim to slow down Ezekiel Elliott who had 114 yards and 2 scores against them in 2016.

Cowboys